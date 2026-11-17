Dan Hicks’ cause of death has been revealed, providing more information about the loss that stunned the sports broadcasting community. The longtime NBC Sports announcer’s passing prompted emotional tributes from colleagues, athletes and others who knew him throughout his career.

Hicks, 64, became a familiar voice for fans watching golf, Olympic swimming and Notre Dame football. His work connected him with generations of viewers, while his personality made him beloved among those who shared the broadcast booth.

Now, a newly reported detail offers an answer to one of the questions surrounding his death. The information comes as friends and coworkers continue remembering the broadcaster and supporting his family.

Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death Revealed in Death Certificate

The California Post’s Edward Lewis reported that the outlet obtained a copy of Hicks’ death certificate on Tuesday. The document identified the condition responsible for his passing.

“Dan Hicks, the voice of golf at NBC Sports, died of a lung infection,” Lewis reported. “A copy of the legendary sportscaster’s death certificate, obtained by the California Post on Tuesday, stated Hicks’ immediate cause of death was multifocal pneumonia.”

The report provides a specific cause of death after days of tributes across the sports world. The quoted findings do not establish how long Hicks had been ill or describe any treatment he received.

However, for viewers who associated his voice with some of their favorite sporting moments, the news adds another difficult detail to an already painful loss. For his colleagues, the grief has been deeply personal.

NBC’s broadcasters have spoken about Hicks with visible emotion while continuing their own assignments. Their memories have highlighted his humor, generosity and ability to make those around him better.

Those qualities became a central theme in the tributes. Beyond his accomplishments behind a microphone, friends remembered someone who brought energy and laughter into their lives.

The death certificate offers an explanation for his passing. The stories shared by those closest to him have shown why his absence has affected so many people.

NBC Colleagues Remember Legendary Announcer’s Lasting Impact

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Jason Garrett have been among those remembering Hicks during NBC broadcasts. Their remarks have reflected the challenge of returning to work while grieving a friend.

Garrett’s tribute included a reflection on visiting the Grotto at Notre Dame to light a candle and pray for Hicks and his family. He also recalled seeing a campus sign asking what it means to live a good life.

That question brought Garrett back to the way Hicks treated people. His remembrance centered on a devoted husband, father and friend whose presence brightened the lives of others.

Other tributes have emphasized the same personal connection. Announcers who understood the demands of the profession remembered Hicks’ kindness as readily as his broadcasting talent.

Hicks leaves behind his wife, fellow broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters. They have remained at the heart of the condolences shared throughout the sports community.

And, for those mourning him, his legacy reaches far beyond the events he called.