PGA Tour Winner Fighting for His Card Sends Blunt Message to LIV Golfers

Erik van Rooyen is fighting to keep his PGA Tour card, but that hasn’t stopped the two-time PGA Tour winner from delivering a blunt message to former LIV Golf players hoping to return.

The South African golfer has been outspoken about the possibility of LIV players regaining their PGA Tour privileges following the rival league’s collapse.

While some former LIV golfers are already securing their PGA Tour cards for 2027, others, including some of the sport’s biggest stars, face a much more complicated path back.

Van Rooyen believes those players should have to earn their playing privileges rather than receive preferential treatment.

And with his own PGA Tour future hanging in the balance, he has doubled down on that position, arguing that the same standards should apply to everyone.

Erik van Rooyen Doubles Down on LIV Golf Criticism

Van Rooyen initially made headlines at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico when he criticized players who abandoned the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

In an interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, van Rooyen argued that former LIV players should return through qualifying school rather than automatically regain their previous status.

He also accused the players of disrespecting the PGA Tour by leaving for the Saudi-backed circuit.

Speaking Thursday at the Austin Championship, van Rooyen stood by his position but offered some clarification.

According to Tim Schmitt of Golfweek, the 36-year-old emphasized that his criticism was rooted in fairness rather than any personal resentment toward former LIV players.

Van Rooyen acknowledged that established stars such as Jon Rahm have different eligibility circumstances and should not necessarily be required to attend Q-School.

However, he maintained that other players should have to reestablish their credentials.

To illustrate his argument, van Rooyen pointed directly at himself.

He explained that if he left the PGA Tour to compete on South Africa’s Sunshine Tour for two years, he would lose his playing privileges and have to qualify again.

“So isn’t that fair?” van Rooyen asked.

He also insisted that his opinion wasn’t motivated by personal animosity toward LIV players.

“So shouldn’t we just follow the rules?” he added.

His comments come as the PGA Tour faces complicated decisions about how former LIV golfers will be allowed to return to competition in 2027.

Van Rooyen Fighting to Keep His Own PGA Tour Card

Van Rooyen’s remarks carry additional weight because he is currently battling to secure his own playing privileges for next season.

The two-time PGA Tour winner entered the Austin Championship with his future uncertain following a difficult 2026 campaign.

His season began with nine consecutive missed cuts, leaving him struggling to establish consistency and facing the possibility of returning to the Korn Ferry Tour.

However, van Rooyen showed signs of a turnaround during Thursday’s opening round in Austin.

He fired a bogey-free, eight-under 64 that included two eagles, putting himself in contention at the season-ending tournament.

The strong start gave him an opportunity to secure his future through his performance rather than depend on another path back.

Van Rooyen acknowledged that he would welcome a victory, but also expressed a willingness to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour if necessary.

His situation provides an interesting contrast to the uncertainty surrounding former LIV stars.

Jon Rahm, for example, has already outlined his plans following his LIV Golf departure, with a PGA Tour return still unresolved.

Other players face similar questions as the PGA Tour determines how to handle potential reinstatements.

For van Rooyen, the principle is straightforward: Players should earn their opportunities under the applicable rules, regardless of where they previously competed.

And he is providing an example of that in his own pursuit of a Tour card, appearing to be willing to grind it out in the mud like anybody else.

Whether the PGA Tour ultimately agrees with his position remains to be seen.