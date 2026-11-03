Jon Rahm Announces Career News After Separating From LIV Golf

Jon Rahm said he left LIV Golf because he disliked the changes planned for its 2027 relaunch.

The two-time major champion spoke ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, which runs Nov. 5-8 at Yas Links. It is his first start since his LIV exit became public.

“As much as I liked the project and the idea of LIV 1.0, I wasn’t thrilled with the changes they were doing to 2.0 and I just wasn’t willing to follow that path, right,” Rahm said. “It wasn’t anything special, anything that stood out.”

Rahm said the changes seemed to move LIV away from team golf. He said it became more like a regular tour.

But that was not all he revealed.

Jon Rahm Announces Career News

Rahm is eyeing a return to the PGA Tour.

“I have yet to have a discussion with the PGA Tour to see if there’s any path back for next year. So I don’t know, as of right now. Until I get clarity on that, my plan would be to spend the year on the DP World Tour and I’m looking forward to it,” Rahm said.

Rahm remains a DP World Tour member. He said he would still play DP World Tour events if he returns to the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour typically bans players for one year after their last LIV event. Rahm would become eligible in late August 2027 if the tour applies that rule.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour this year through its Returning Member Program.

The tour offered a similar deal to Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith. None accepted.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in September the tour has no plans to bring the program back.

“Obviously Brooks was able to go back through certain circumstances. I don’t know if the possibility of that would be open for me or not,” Rahm said. “I seriously doubt I get offered the same deal that Brooks did,” he added. “But yeah, if I got offered exactly the same penalties as him, I probably would do it, yes.”

Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Welcome Fourth Child

Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Begoña Cahill Rahm, last month.

Rahm announced the birth on Oct. 16. The baby was born earlier that week.

Rahm wrote that he felt “incredibly grateful and blessed” to welcome another daughter. He said Kelley and the baby are doing well.

Begoña is the couple’s second daughter. Their other children are sons Kepa and Eneko and daughter Alaia. Kepa was born in April 2021, Eneko in August 2022 and Alaia in 2024.

Rahm withdrew from the Spanish Open in early October to be with Kelley before the birth. The Abu Dhabi event is his first start since the baby arrived.