Golfer Hit With Brutal Punishment After Damaging Green in Q-School Incident

A controversial incident at DP World Tour Qualifying School has cost a promising young golfer his opportunity to earn a tour card.

English golfer Frank Kennedy, 21, was disqualified from the final stage of Q-School on Monday, November 9, after damaging a putting green during competition at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain.

The incident comes during a significant stretch for the DP World Tour, which is also preparing for its season-ending championship in Dubai.

Kennedy’s disqualification followed an incident on the 11th green during the fourth round. Golf journalist Ryan French, who operates Monday Q Info, reported that witnesses described Kennedy taking a divot measuring approximately one foot out of the putting surface.

The DP World Tour ruled the incident serious misconduct, removing Kennedy from the tournament despite his strong position on the leaderboard.

Kennedy has disputed the suggestion that he deliberately damaged the course, but his request for a review was unsuccessful.

Frank Kennedy Disputes Disqualification After Damaging Green

Kennedy was tied for 28th place at 15-under par through four rounds of the six-round qualifying tournament when officials disqualified him.

According to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine, French spoke with multiple sources who witnessed the incident. One described a divot approximately one foot long on the 11th green.

Kennedy offered a different explanation in a statement published on Instagram.

He acknowledged swinging his putter in frustration after missing a birdie opportunity but maintained that he had not intended to damage the putting surface.

The Englishman insisted that the club accidentally struck the green and that he and his playing partner immediately repaired the affected area.

Kennedy also acknowledged that he should have asked a referee to inspect the repair.

The golfer expressed disappointment over the punishment, questioning whether accidental damage that was immediately repaired warranted removal from the tournament.

The punishment carried considerable consequences. The top 15 finishers and ties at the qualifying event would earn DP World Tour cards for 2027, while Kennedy was comfortably positioned to advance through the 72-hole cut.

His removal also affected other competitors. According to Golf Channel, Kennedy’s disqualification shifted the cut line from 12-under to 11-under, allowing seven additional players to continue competing.

DP World Tour Upholds Punishment as Rory McIlroy Weighs In

On Tuesday, November 10, the DP World Tour issued an official statement confirming that Kennedy’s request for a review had been considered.

However, the organization upheld the disqualification under Rule 1.2a of the Rules of Golf, which addresses serious misconduct.

The ruling effectively ended Kennedy’s opportunity to secure a DP World Tour card through the event.

The controversy also attracted attention from one of golf’s biggest stars.

Six-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who recently experienced a controversial rules penalty of his own, discussed Kennedy’s situation ahead of the DP World Tour Championship.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, McIlroy described the punishment as seemingly harsh but also supported golf officials taking misconduct seriously.

As Martin Dempster of The Scotsman reported, McIlroy called the situation an “unbelievably unfortunate incident.”

Kennedy’s professional résumé makes the setback particularly significant.

The young Englishman won the Euram Bank Open on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, becoming one of the youngest winners in the developmental circuit’s history.

Now, instead of competing for promotion to the DP World Tour, Kennedy faces an uncertain immediate future after a controversial incident that has drawn attention throughout professional golf.