Rory McIlroy’s 7-Month Winless Streak Continues After Abu Dhabi Heartbreak

Nearly seven months have passed since Rory McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title in April, but the six-time major champion has yet to add another victory to his remarkable 2026 season.

McIlroy had another opportunity to end that drought at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on Sunday, November 8, where he briefly shared the lead during the final round.

However, the Northern Irishman couldn’t capitalize on his chances down the stretch, ultimately finishing third at 19-under par, four strokes behind winner Jon Rahm.

The disappointing result came after a turbulent week that included a controversial two-stroke penalty and a historic second-round performance featuring 11 birdies.

Despite falling short once again, McIlroy maintained an optimistic outlook ahead of the DP World Tour’s season-ending championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy’s Winless Streak Continues Despite Abu Dhabi Comeback

McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round two strokes behind Rahm but quickly made his intentions clear.

He opened with a birdie and an eagle over his first two holes, immediately putting pressure on the leaders.

The strong start helped McIlroy work his way back into contention, and consecutive birdies at the 10th and 11th holes eventually brought him into a share of the lead.

However, his momentum stalled when he failed to convert birdie opportunities on the next two holes.

McIlroy played his final seven holes in one over par, finishing with a three-under 69 while Rahm pulled away to secure the victory at 23-under.

Speaking after the round, McIlroy acknowledged his missed opportunities but also highlighted the positives.

“It was sort of a week where I felt like I had my chances,” McIlroy said, according to Sky Sports’ November 8 coverage.

He specifically pointed to his failure to capitalize on birdie opportunities at the 12th and 13th holes, which prevented him from maintaining his momentum.

Nevertheless, McIlroy described his overall performance as encouraging heading into the next tournament.

The result marked his 11th top-three finish in 15 appearances at the Abu Dhabi Championship, an event he has remarkably never won.

His latest near-miss also means he remains without a worldwide tournament victory since winning the Masters on April 12.

McIlroy Still Has Chance to End 2026 With Major Achievement

Although McIlroy’s victory drought has continued, his performance in Abu Dhabi wasn’t all doom and gloom.

The third-place finish propelled him past Patrick Reed into second place in the Race to Dubai standings, keeping him firmly in contention for another season-long title.

According to the Associated Press’ tournament recap, McIlroy trails leader Eugenio Chacarra by approximately 534 points entering the final event.

The DP World Tour Championship, scheduled for November 12-15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, offers 2,000 points to the winner.

McIlroy is pursuing his eighth career Race to Dubai crown, which would match Colin Montgomerie’s record for the most season-long titles in European Tour history.

That possibility gives the 37-year-old another significant achievement to chase, even if he hasn’t managed to return to the winner’s circle since Augusta.

A victory in Dubai would end his lengthy drought while potentially helping him secure another piece of golf history.

For McIlroy, Sunday’s disappointment may have extended an unwanted streak, but his pursuit of a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title ensures there’s still plenty at stake before the season ends.