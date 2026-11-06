Rory McIlroy Fires Back With Historic Round After Costly Penalty

Rory McIlroy wasted little time putting his controversial two-stroke penalty behind him at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Just one day after the ruling threatened to derail his tournament, the six-time major champion delivered a historic performance Friday, November 6, firing an impressive 9-under 63 that featured 11 birdies.

It marked the most birdies McIlroy has ever recorded in a single DP World Tour round, according to Sky Sports.

The remarkable turnaround came after McIlroy received a two-stroke penalty during Thursday’s opening round for improperly improving his lie.

After finishing eight shots behind the leader Thursday, McIlroy climbed to 11-under par through two rounds and put himself firmly back into contention heading into the weekend.

His response wasn’t just limited to the scorecard. McIlroy also addressed the controversial ruling, making it clear that protecting his reputation mattered more than the two strokes.

Rory McIlroy Makes History After Controversial Penalty

Friday’s performance didn’t begin particularly well for McIlroy, who sent his opening drive out of bounds and made bogey at the first hole.

However, he quickly recovered with a birdie at the second before adding two more at the fourth and seventh.

McIlroy then caught fire, making five consecutive birdies from holes nine through 13.

Another bogey at the 14th briefly interrupted his momentum, but he responded with three birdies over his final four holes to complete the extraordinary round.

According to Sky Sports’ coverage of Friday’s action, McIlroy’s 11 birdies established a new personal best on the DP World Tour.

For a player like McIlroy, who has conquered just about everything in professional golf, he is still finding a way to set personal records.

For him to be able to do so after a costly penalty just one day prior shows impressive resilience and grit from the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy’s round of 68 was adjusted to a 70 following a rules review on Thursday.

The penalty occurred on the par-4 12th hole after video footage showed McIlroy’s club pressing into the grass behind his ball. Officials determined that the action constituted an improvement to his lie.

What had originally been a double bogey became a quadruple bogey, leaving McIlroy with considerable ground to make up.

McIlroy Addresses Penalty and Cheating Concerns

Despite the setback, McIlroy insisted he had no intention of gaining an unfair advantage.

McIlroy acknowledged on Thursday that the video footage did not look favorable, even though he believed he was simply assessing his lie.

The DP World Tour explained that players are permitted to ground their clubs lightly behind the ball but cannot press down on the ground to improve their conditions.

McIlroy accepted the two-stroke penalty rather than risk leaving the impression that he had received preferential treatment.

Speaking after Friday’s round, McIlroy told reporters that he had already made peace with the decision before leaving the course Thursday.

“I’d much rather be two shots worse off than be called a cheat,” McIlroy said, according to the Associated Press’ November 6 report.

He added that the incident wasn’t weighing on him during his second round.

He proved that with more than just words in his brilliant round on Friday.

The performance could carry significant implications for McIlroy’s pursuit of the Race to Dubai title.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship is the first event of the DP World Tour’s two-week postseason, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship scheduled for next week.

McIlroy entered Abu Dhabi third in the season-long standings, chasing a record-equalling eighth Order of Merit title.

After Thursday’s penalty appeared to damage those ambitions, his historic Friday performance has given him another opportunity to contend for both the tournament and the season-long crown.