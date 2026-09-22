Internet Invitational Big Secret May Include LeBron James

The YouTube smash-hit Internet Invitational series might be adding a major name to its field. At least, that’s the latest speculation, based on the tournament’s delay in officially announcing its full field of players.

Some time ago, Dave Portnoy (founder of Barstool Sports), who was one of the creators and founders of the high-stakes, invite-only, creator event hosted by his company and Bob Does Sports, hinted at LeBron James receiving an invite. No one really took it seriously. That is, until James commented on a YouTube video he was watching and ultimately started his own YouTube golf channel. He’s even partnering with the PGA Tour on his own event.

The Internet Invitational part 2 featuring LeBron James https://t.co/pbUatg8gLG — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 7, 2026

Last year’s Internet Invitational video series was a huge hit, drawing millions of views from the YouTube golf community and featuring a $1 million grand prize. This year, the prize has jumped to $4 million, and the field is much bigger. Many names have been confirmed, but the official field has not been released.

Is there a reason?

Is LeBron James Playing In The Internet Invitational?

There hasn’t been an announcement from Barstool or Bob Does Sports that James is involved. However, the fact that the field hasn’t been released has many speculating. If the producers are keeping it a secret, one would expect a big announcement is coming.

The Scratch Golf Show posted a theory, trying to put the pieces together about why there’s a delay and if LeBron is involved. It was noted that LeBron James started his channel a day after the Internet Invitational completed filming at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

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It was also noted that Austin Reaves, James’ former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, was reportedly part of this year’s Internet Invitational field. Furthermore, James is close friends with the Bob Does Sports crew. Finally, there is also talk that James is working on YouTube collaborations with Grant Horvat and The Bryan Bros, two of YouTube’s most prominent golf channels. Both are back this season.

This Year’s Internet Invitational Includes Big-Name Athletes

The big change from this year’s event to last year’s is the inclusion of some really big names, many of whom are not prominent golfers. Jason Williams, Johnny Manziel, and Justin Gaethje are among the new names involved. Caitlin Clark was also invited, but reportedly turned down the invitation.

Adding LeBron would be a huge get for the event, and his involvement would draw massive numbers for the channels the series will be posted on. The hope is to appeal to a wider audience, not just focusing on names that only YouTube golf fans would recognize.

Something Big Is Coming?

If LeBron James isn’t involved in some capacity, a big announcement may still be coming. This is a huge event, and both companies want to raise the ante and entertainment value from last year’s edition. They’re aiming big with their invites and new prize pool, so it only makes sense that they’re holding off on announcing the field — the logic being that a massive name is involved.

Is it James? He might be looking to launch his new golf channel, and piggybacking off the success of the Internet Invitational could be a good way to go. If it’s not James, who might it be?