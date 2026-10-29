Dave Portnoy’s ‘Gruden Rule’ Sparks Drama at Internet Invitational

The 2026 Internet Invitational has already provided plenty of entertainment, but a new rule introduced by Dave Portnoy has created another heated controversy.

The Internet Invitational returned on October 26, featuring 64 competitors battling for a share of $4 million in prize money.

The tournament features some of the biggest personalities in internet golf, alongside celebrities and former professional athletes, including former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

However, the competition has not been without controversy, and Portnoy’s introduction of the so-called “Gruden Rule” has led to a dispute involving Gruden, fellow Team White competitor Bobby Ray, and members of Team Blue.

The argument began over a proposed matchup between Gruden and Bobby Ray against Frankie Borrelli and Francis Ellis. But the most surprising part was that Gruden and Bobby Ray’s own teammates were arguing against the matchup.

Dave Portnoy Introduces ‘Gruden Rule’ at Internet Invitational

The new rule was designed to prevent teams from deliberately throwing matches by sending out severely overmatched pairings.

Under the Gruden Rule, Portnoy, former PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner, and Barstool personality Big Cat must approve the matchups to ensure they are reasonably competitive.

The rule became a major talking point when Team White proposed sending Bobby Ray and Gruden against Team Blue’s Frankie Borrelli and Francis Ellis.

Rather than simply accepting the matchup, members of Team White argued that the pairing was unfair because Bobby Ray and Gruden were not strong enough golfers to compete against their opponents.

The argument quickly created an awkward situation for the two competitors, who were understandably unhappy about hearing their own teammates question their abilities.

Bobby Ray, in particular, found himself effectively siding with Team Blue while his own teammates argued that the proposed matchup was too lopsided.

Gruden also appeared frustrated by the lack of confidence from his teammates.

The dispute highlights an unusual problem created by the tournament’s format. Teams naturally want to give themselves the best chance to advance, but the new rule limits their ability to sacrifice individual matchups for strategic reasons.

Jon Gruden & Bobby Ray Feel Disrespected by Their Own Team

The disagreement was especially notable because of the personalities involved.

Gruden is a former Super Bowl-winning NFL head coach who joined the tournament as one of its celebrity competitors.

Bobby Ray, meanwhile, is a golfer who has already attracted attention for his behavior during this year’s Internet Invitational.

He was previously involved in a heated confrontation with Short Game King, which prompted considerable reaction from viewers.

Now, Ray finds himself at the center of another controversy, although this time the conflict involves his own team.

Team White’s argument was primarily about creating a competitive matchup, but it also amounted to a public criticism of two of its players.

For Gruden and Ray, the disagreement went beyond tournament strategy. Neither appeared pleased with being characterized as an opponent that other teams could easily defeat.

The dispute also comes with considerable stakes.

The 64-person field was divided into four teams of 16, with Team White captained by Ryan Ruffels and Team Blue led by Peter Finch.

The competition’s opening round features scramble and alternate-shot matches, with teams battling to advance toward the $4 million championship.

With so much money on the line, disagreements over matchups are hardly surprising.

Still, Portnoy’s Gruden Rule has introduced a new source of tension, forcing competitors to balance team strategy against their own pride.

And as Gruden and Bobby Ray discovered, sometimes the toughest criticism comes from your own teammates.