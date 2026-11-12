Jack Nicklaus Breaks Silence On Legendary Broadcaster Dan Hicks’ Death

Jack Nicklaus has spent decades answering questions about golf’s biggest moments. Following the sudden death of legendary broadcaster Dan Hicks, however, the 18-time major champion remembered something more meaningful than any interview. His recent tribute focused on a friendship that made their time together feel personal, even when cameras were rolling.

Hicks’ voice connected him with viewers across multiple sports. For those who knew him away from the broadcast booth, his passing also means losing someone whose company they enjoyed.

Nicklaus offered that perspective in a social media post honoring his friend. His words captured both the shock of the news and the affection behind their many conversations.

Jack Nicklaus Remembers His Friendship With Dan Hicks

Athletes and broadcasters can spend years crossing paths without developing a relationship beyond their work. Nicklaus’ tribute made clear that his connection with Hicks went deeper.

The golf icon opened by describing his reaction to the loss. He then recalled how comfortable their interviews became over the years.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my good friend Dan Hicks. Dan was a wonderful guy, and I always enjoyed the time we spent together,” Nicklays wrote on Instagram. “We did numerous interviews over the years, but they felt more like conversations between old friends.”

That distinction says plenty about Hicks’ approach. Nicklaus remembered enjoying the experience of sitting down with him, rather than simply fulfilling another interview request.

For viewers, those exchanges were part of the coverage. For Nicklaus, they became memories of time spent with someone he considered a good friend.

His tribute also offered a glimpse of what made Hicks effective at his job. An interview can reveal more when the person answering feels comfortable. Nicklaus’ recollection suggests Hicks created that atmosphere naturally.

The questions mattered, but so did the person asking them. In remembering Hicks, Nicklaus gave that personal connection the attention it deserved.

Hicks’ Professionalism And Enthusiasm Will Always Be Remembered

Nicklaus also looked beyond their friendship when describing Hicks. He praised the qualities audiences could appreciate, even if they never had the opportunity to meet him.

His next words reflected admiration for the broadcaster’s character and the enthusiasm he brought to different assignments.

“Dan was always a gentleman, a consummate professional, and genuinely enthusiastic — whether it was golf, the olympics, or whatever sport he was covering. They just don’t come any better than Dan!”

The last sentence carried particular warmth. Nicklaus did not need a lengthy list of accomplishments to explain how highly he regarded his friend. The legendary golfer also gave his heartfelt condolences to Hicks’ family.

Nicklaus remembered a gentleman who loved his work and made their time together enjoyable. Those qualities gave his tribute meaning beyond the familiar sound of Hicks’ voice.

Fans will have their own memories of the moments Hicks helped bring into their homes. Nicklaus’ remembrance adds something they could not necessarily see during a broadcast: the friendship behind those interviews.

As tributes arrive, his words offer a deeply personal farewell. To Nicklaus, Hicks was someone he respected, trusted and always enjoyed seeing. Golf brought them together, but meaningful friendship is what he chose to remember.