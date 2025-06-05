Tyrese Haliburton & His Girlfriend, Jade Jones, Met in College

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and longtime girlfriend Jade Jones are college sweethearts dating back to their time together at Iowa State. Back in April, Jones opened up about dating Haliburton for six years and counting.

“6 whole years of loving you,” Jones said in an April 16, 2025, Instagram post. “Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side.

“You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹”



Not only has Jones been cheering on Haliburton at games during Indiana’s run to the NBA Finals, but the star’s girlfriend also does not mind trolling opposing teams on social media. After the Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, Jones took a friendly jab at the New York Knicks.

“Go NY go NY go… Home!!!” Jones noted on Instagram in a June 2, message. “#YESCERSSS So proud of this team!!! 💛💛💛”

Here’s what you need to know about Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend.

Tyrese Haliburton Was a Standout College Player at Iowa State

Haliburton was a standout college basketball player at Iowa State, highlighted by his sophomore season in 2019-20. The star averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9% from long range in 22 appearances during his final season with the Cyclones.



Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The former Iowa State star admitted he would have loved to spend more time in college.

“What’s funny about that is in the middle of my sophomore year I probably realized I was going to the NBA — and not that I didn’t want to, but I would have loved to be (in Ames) as long as possible,” Haliburton said in March, per CycloneFanatic.com. “And I think part of the reason that sucked is I looked up at the (retired) numbers and I’d be like, ‘Dang, I wish I could get up there.’ But I’ll leave in two years so I’ve probably got no chance.

“So the idea of my name being anywhere in this building, I kind of gave that up, unfortunately, but it’s a blessing that it’s able to happen, and I’m really excited about it. This place means the world to me. I love Ames, Iowa, and I love Iowa State University.”

Tyrese Haliburton on Girlfriend Jade Jones: ‘I Fall for You More Everyday’

As the couple hit the six year mark, Haliburton took to social media to share a heartfelt message about Jones. Back in April, Haliburton sent a strong message to Jones noting, “I got you forever.”



“6 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go,” Haliburton said in an April 16, Instagram message. “I fall for you more everyday, I got you forever. Love you J❤️”

Haliburton is hoping the couple can soon celebrate an NBA championship. Indiana enters the NBA Finals as a heavy underdog to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers are +500 to win the series, while the Thunder enter Game 1 as a -700 favorite to win the NBA title, per FanDuel.