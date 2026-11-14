LIV Golf’s All-Time Wins Leader Set to Join DP World Tour in Major Deal

LIV Golf’s all-time wins leader Joaquin Niemann appears to be closing in on a new home amid the Saudi-backed league’s ongoing financial troubles.

The 28-year-old Chilean star is reportedly set to return to the DP World Tour in 2027, potentially giving him a substantial tournament schedule as he looks to rebuild his career outside LIV Golf.

Niemann’s future has been uncertain for months, with the nine-time LIV winner previously identified as a potential departure amid the league’s financial troubles.

Now, new reporting suggests his move to the European-based circuit is nearly finalized.

The development would represent a major addition for the DP World Tour, which has been working to accommodate players left searching for opportunities following LIV’s shutdown.

Joaquin Niemann Set for DP World Tour Return After LIV Golf Collapse

According to Golf Channel Latin America, Niemann’s return to the DP World Tour is expected to be officially confirmed once the current season concludes.

The outlet characterized the arrangement as essentially a formality, suggesting the biggest remaining step is a formal announcement.

NUCLR Golf also shared the development Saturday, reporting that Niemann had agreed to terms involving potential sponsor invitations to between 15 and 20 tournaments.

However, the DP World Tour has not publicly confirmed the agreement or the number of invitations Niemann would receive.

The latest news follows weeks of discussions about how the circuit would accommodate former LIV players without existing membership.

GolfMagic also identified Niemann and fellow former LIV player Lucas Herbert among the golfers who could secure DP World Tour opportunities through tournament invitations rather than existing membership.

The distinction matters because Niemann currently lacks full playing status on the European circuit.

He previously held DP World Tour membership but lost his status after failing to meet the minimum tournament appearance requirement.

Despite that setback, Niemann has remained one of professional golf’s most accomplished players outside the PGA Tour.

He won nine individual LIV Golf events, more than anyone else during the league’s existence, and previously captured two PGA Tour titles.

With former LIV golfers looking for new opportunities, Niemann is set to join a DP World Tour field that looks more and more stacked by the day.

Niemann’s Return Could Provide Path Back to PGA Tour

Niemann’s expected move comes at a particularly important point in his career.

After leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022, the Chilean became one of the breakaway league’s biggest stars.

However, LIV’s financial collapse has forced numerous players to reconsider their competitive futures.

In October, Heavy Sports reported LIV players were negotiating arrangements with the DP World Tour, with Niemann among those who could benefit.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings has emphasized that invitations would be limited and intended to strengthen events that could benefit from additional recognizable players.

For Niemann, such an arrangement could provide the consistent playing opportunities he needs while working toward longer-term eligibility.

It could also create a possible route back to the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour awards cards to the 10 highest-ranked eligible players on the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai standings who do not already hold PGA Tour status.

However, sponsor invitations alone would not guarantee Niemann eligibility for that pathway. He would still need to meet the DP World Tour’s membership requirements.

Any eventual PGA Tour return would also depend on the circuit’s rules governing former LIV players.

For now, the more immediate opportunity appears to be in Europe.

The DP World Tour’s 2026 season concludes Sunday in Dubai, making an announcement possible in the coming days if Golf Channel Latin America’s reporting proves accurate.

For one of LIV Golf’s most successful players, a return to the DP World Tour would offer a meaningful opportunity to establish the next chapter of his career.