LIV Golf Hit With Major Blow as Players Negotiate Exit Deals: Report

The bad news keeps coming for LIV Golf.

After a turbulent week that saw Jon Rahm reject the proposed LIV 2.0 relaunch and several other notable golfers consider their futures, the struggling league may be facing another major setback.

A significant number of LIV players are reportedly in advanced discussions over exit arrangements that could guarantee them playing opportunities on the DP World Tour in 2027.

The potential agreements would provide a pathway for players looking to leave LIV Golf behind, but there’s a catch. Golfers would reportedly be required to reject LIV 2.0 and exit their existing contracts.

The news comes at a particularly difficult time for LIV, which is racing to secure player commitments ahead of its proposed relaunch.

LIV Golf Players Negotiate Exit Deals With DP World Tour

According to a new report from Today’s Golfer, agents representing several LIV players have been exploring alternatives since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would withdraw its financial backing.

Those discussions have reportedly progressed into negotiations with DP World Tour officials over potential playing opportunities for the 2027 season.

The arrangements would primarily benefit golfers who no longer have DP World Tour membership or an obvious route back into the circuit.

Some players could receive invitations to numerous tournaments, potentially reaching double digits depending on their standing and the availability of spots.

However, the proposed invitations would not provide access to the DP World Tour’s five prestigious Rolex Series events.

Importantly, the arrangement isn’t intended to allow golfers to compete on both tours. Players would need to leave LIV and reject the new league’s proposed terms.

The DP World Tour acknowledged the significant interest in a statement to Today’s Golfer.

“Given the high volume of inbound interest and enquiries we have received in recent weeks, we are exploring the terms on which we are willing to accommodate players provided they are free from third party contractual restrictions and are willing to abide by our membership regulations,” a tour spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the organization’s Tournament Committee had approved the process and that additional inquiries were expected.

While no specific agreements have been confirmed yet, this report signifies clear movement between the DP World Tour and LIV golfers. In April, Heavy reported that LIV players were looking to the DP World Tour as a possible “escape hatch.”

Now in October, that scenario is looking more and more likely.

Joaquin Niemann Could Benefit as LIV Golf Faces Player Exodus

One player who could benefit from the proposed arrangement is Joaquin Niemann.

Today’s Golfer identified the Chilean star as a potential candidate because he lost his DP World Tour status after failing to meet the circuit’s minimum appearance requirements.

Without another pathway, Niemann could face the prospect of attending qualifying school to regain his status.

However, it’s important to note that the report does not confirm that Niemann is personally negotiating an exit agreement.

The timing of this couldn’t be much worse for LIV.

The bankrupt league recently secured a proposed $300 million financing package from BC Partners Credit as it attempts to rebuild under a revised business model.

But that investment remains tied to LIV’s ability to secure sufficient player commitments. According to Today’s Golfer, LIV received a 12-day extension to persuade players to join the new structure, pushing its deadline to October 25.

The league remains confident that it will be able to retain enough golfers to proceed with the relaunch.

Still, Rahm’s rejection, the departures of players like Adrian Meronk and David Puig, and Bryson DeChambeau exploring additional DP World Tour starts raise further questions about the league’s future.

For now, the negotiations remain ongoing, and it is unclear how many golfers will ultimately accept an arrangement.

LIV 2.0 now faces a challenge beyond simply convincing players to stay. It must compete with a traditional tour actively exploring ways to bring them back.