Jordan Spieth’s Personal News Emerges After Recent Announcement

Jordan Spieth is out of the Top 50 in the FedEx rankings, which means he might have to rely on sponsor exemptions for golf’s signature events next season.

To avoid that, Spieth is going to tee off again at the 3M Open. Their official X account announced the news.

The winner at TPC Twin Cities will get 500 FedEx points, which would be essential for him. And the fight for turning his performance around starts this week.

He returns to Royal Birkdale for the Open Championship this year, a course where he lifted his last major trophy.

But before he tees off on Thursday, the club management had another surprise for him in store.

On Tuesday, Spieth was made an honorary member of the Royal Birkdale Golf Club after his contributions to the sport.

The club does not hand out memberships that easily. It is an extremely prestigious status strictly reserved for legendary Open champions, golf icons and exceptional contributors to the club.

It is one of the top ten Open Championship venues. A similar honor was bestowed upon Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in 2022 at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club in St. Andrews, arguably the best course.

Justin Rose Receives Major Honor Alongside Jordan Spieth

Spieth was not alone. Justin Rose also received the same honor on Tuesday. He was handed an honorary membership by management.

“An absolute honour this evening to welcome both Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as Honorary Members of our Club,” Royal Birkdale’s official X account posted. “We thank them both for their generous words and look forward to welcoming them back to Birkdale as Members for many years to come.”

The honor commemorates his unforgettable 1998 performance at the venue, where his iconic hole-out chip from the rough on the 72nd hole as a 17-year-old amateur.

The club prepared an event where present golfers tried to simulate the shot Rose made. The R&A also produced a documentary called “Chasing Forever” telling his story.

It has got more than 400,000 views on YouTube.

Jordan Spieth Recently Got His Practice at Formby Golf Club

Spieth chose to skip the Scottish Open this year, meaning he missed the opportunity to reacquaint himself with links golf ahead of The Open Championship.

Spieth played at the John Deere Classic, which preceded the Scottish Open week, and the decision was a strategic one to rest before the season’s fourth major. However, it also left him a step behind many of his peers in terms of links preparation.

To make up for that, Spieth recently got in some practice at Formby Golf Club. It is one of the country’s most renowned links courses and regularly hosts several prestigious amateur and collegiate tournaments.