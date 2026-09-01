Justin Rose Reveals Surprising Hole-in-One Total After Incredible Tour Championship Ace

Justin Rose added another unforgettable shot to his career at the Tour Championship, then revealed that he has made so many hole-in-ones that he is no longer certain of the exact number.

“I’m not sure how many that is for me? It’s maybe 13,” Rose told Sky Sports Golf after the final round.

His latest came on the 208-yard par-3 ninth hole at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 30. Rose sent a 6-iron directly into the cup without the ball ever touching the green.

The spectacular shot became the highlight of his final round, but Rose revealed afterward that another historic ace still ranks as his favorite.

Justin Rose’s 208-Yard Tour Championship Ace Never Touched the Green

Rose arrived at the ninth hole at East Lake looking for a spark during his final round and got considerably more than that.

Standing 208 yards from the hole, Rose hit a 6-iron directly toward the flag. According to the New York Post, the ball left his club at 141 mph and went straight into the cup without bouncing or rolling on the green.

Rose celebrated with fist pumps and a jump before embracing his caddie as the crowd reacted. The hole-in-one moved him from 6 under to 8 under for the tournament.

The ace added another memorable moment to Rose’s week at East Lake. He shot 65 in the second round, making five birdies and reaching 7 under through 36 holes, before following with a 69 on Saturday.

Rose ultimately finished tied for 18th after shooting 1 over in the final round.

Rose Makes Surprising Admission About His Hole-in-One Total

Rose’s East Lake ace was approximately the 13th of his career — at least by his own estimate.

The latest certainly stands out. Rose made it from more than 200 yards during the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, and the ball never touched the green.

However, Rose did not hesitate when asked to pick the best hole-in-one of his career.

That distinction still belongs to his historic ace at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Justin Rose Says His Historic Olympic Ace Is Still No. 1

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Rose made the first hole-in-one in Olympic golf history during the 2016 Games, beginning a week that ended with him winning the gold medal for Great Britain.

“Yeah, the Olympics, with what transpired that week,” Rose said. “I think that obviously set the tone and got me the tournament straight away. Let’s pick that one.”

The Olympic ace became part of a career that also includes the 2013 U.S. Open championship, a run as the world’s No. 1 golfer and the 2018 FedEx Cup title.

Now Rose has another memorable shot to add to the collection.

His 208-yard ace at East Lake may not have replaced Rio as his favorite, but it did bring his estimated career total to 13 — assuming Rose’s count is right.