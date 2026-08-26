LeBron James Makes Off-Court Announcement After Rory McIlroy Commitment

LeBron James continues to expand his footprint in the world of golf. His family foundation officially partnered with the PGA Tour to launch a brand-new golf event in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The announcement comes just weeks after a lighthearted but notable exchange with world number one Rory McIlroy. The six-time major winner publicly offered to give James golf lessons. The Philadelphia 76ers star wasted no time accepting.

The inaugural LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational will be staged at Firestone Country Club on July 6-7, 2027.

It will weave together competitive golf, youth engagement and fundraising. The explicit goal is creating community impact in James’ hometown.

Excited for this and what it will continue to do for my kids, families and community! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/5pVNfw641X — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2026

A signature element of the Invitational will be off-course mentorship programming. This programming connects students from the foundation’s I PROMISE program with professional golfers. These golfers have advanced through the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five initiative.

Golf Could Become His Career After NBA

James signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this past July. In the months since, his golf hobby has evolved into something resembling a second athletic identity.

He has said publicly that he only picked up the sport around age 30. He was drawn specifically to how uncomfortable and difficult it was for him compared to basketball. This was a challenge he said he came to love.

That passion reached a new level of visibility earlier this month when James launched his own YouTube channel dedicated entirely to his golf journey.

The channel’s first episode, which premiered in mid-August, chronicled a golf trip to Scotland with several of his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

James has spoken about wanting his influence in golf to extend beyond his own enjoyment of it.

Following the announcement, James said he was “excited for this and what it will continue to do for my kids, families and community.”

The Rory McIlroy Connection

In August, while speaking to reporters ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, McIlroy said that he would most like to give a golf lesson to James.

The four-time NBA MVP responded that he was “in for that lesson FOR SURE”.

That interaction and James getting into YouTube golf could only mean that the two sportspersons could soon be seen together in a collab video.