Max Homa Suffers Another Devastating Loss Ahead of U.S. Open

It’s been a rough year for Max Homa, who’s recorded only two top-20 finishes in 14 starts and ranks 113th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained per round. The 35-year-old’s season went from bad to worse on Monday when he battled through a 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier just to miss out on a spot by one agonizing stroke in a playoff.

It was a cruel instance of déjà vu for Homa, who lost in a playoff at a U.S. Open final qualifier last year, as well. Barring a last-minute miracle, the six-time PGA Tour winner will have to watch the U.S. Open from home for the second straight season.

Max Homa Fails to Qualify for the 2026 U.S. Open

Max Homa falls short of making the @USOpenGolf on Golf's Longest Day with a bogey on the first playoff hole in Canada pic.twitter.com/VqnGgDCTd9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 9, 2026

On Monday, 715 golfers competed at 10 different sites across the United States and Canada with 43 U.S. Open spots on the line. Dubbed “Golf’s Longest Day,” the final qualifying stage uses two 18-hole rounds to fill the last remaining spots for the third major championship of the year. Professional golfers who couldn’t automatically qualify for the U.S. Open had to compete at one of these qualifying sites if they wanted to crack the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Homa, who’s dropped to 117th in the Official World Golf Ranking after a brutal 2025 season and a poor start in 2026, was on that list. He teed it up at Lambton Golf and Country Club at the Canada site on Monday to play his way into the U.S. Open. After back-to-back rounds of 3-under 67, Homa found himself in an eight-man playoff with three qualifying spots on the line.

Unfortunately for the PGA Tour veteran, he didn’t last long. On the first playoff hole, Homa was eliminated after his par putt lipped out on the right side — his 2026 U.S. Open dream crushed on his 37th hole of the day.

Last year, Homa suffered a similar fate when he lost in a five-for-one playoff to Cameron Young and four-putted on the second playoff hole to miss out on an alternate spot. You can’t get closer to securing a U.S. Open tee time than Homa has the last two years. Now, his only chance to crack the field would be to win the RBC Canadian Open this week.

Max Homa’s PGA Tour Career Is in Peril

Just three years ago, Homa was considered a prolific winner on the PGA Tour and one of the most talented players in the world without a major championship. Fast forward to 2026, and he’s fighting to keep his job.

Homa currently ranks 73rd in the FedEx Cup standings with two months remaining in the regular season. If he doesn’t play his way into the top 70 before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin in August, the fan-favorite golfer will need to compete in the FedEx Cup Fall series and stay inside the top 100 to retain his PGA Tour card in 2027.

Golf is a fickle game, and Homa is experiencing the harsh reality of making a living on the PGA Tour.