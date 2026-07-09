Phil Mickelson Headlines Growing List of Top Golfers Now Out of Open at Birkdale

Phil Mickelson will not tee it up at Royal Birkdale this month, and neither will Tiger Woods, headlining a group of eight recognizable names absent from the 2026 Open Championship field, according to a report by Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer. The reasons span injury, form, qualifying failures and personal circumstances. Together they reshape the look of this year’s championship at Southport.

Mickelson’s absence reportedly stems from an ongoing, undisclosed family health matter said to involve his wife, Amy, which has kept him off the course for most of the season. He has played only one competitive event in 2026, a LIV Golf tournament in South Africa, and has sat out the year’s other three majors. Today’s Golfer notes it marks the first time since 1990 he has missed all four.

Fresh allegations of inappropriate behavior from a female employee at a San Diego-area course surfaced around the time of his withdrawal. Mickelson had submitted an entry as a past champion before withdrawing, per the R&A’s exemptions list.

Known as “Lefty,” Mickelson is a six-time major champion celebrated for his short game and a long run of Ryder Cup appearances. He later joined LIV Golf and has remained a fixture in the sport’s headlines even as his playing schedule has narrowed in recent years.

Woods, meanwhile, did not submit an entry by the deadline, according to CBS Sports, marking a second consecutive year he has sat out all four majors, as detailed by ESPN. His last competitive round came at the 2024 Open. Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27, an incident confirmed by the PGA Tour. No injuries were reported, the case remains open with a not-guilty plea, and prosecutors have since been granted access to his medical records. He reportedly sought treatment in Switzerland afterward and made a brief public appearance at the Travelers Championship for a tour-related announcement, but has given no indication of an imminent return.

Woods holds 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour wins, tied for the most in tour history, and completed the career Grand Slam three times over a run that included a record number of weeks at World No. 1.

Major Champions Also Left Off the Field

Sergio Garcia failed to advance through Final Qualifying at West Lancashire Golf Club, the third time in four years he has missed the Open this way, according to the BBC. Garcia was in contention after a strong opening round before fading in the second, a slide the Golf Channel tied partly to a lunchtime lasagna incident. The 2017 Masters champion and former World No. 1 has finished runner-up at the Open twice and has since built a high profile on LIV Golf.

Zach Johnson is not using his exemption from his 2015 Open win at St Andrews, opting instead to prioritize senior majors on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. He has said he cannot play four consecutive weeks and is focused on a new chapter on the senior tour. Johnson also won the 2007 Masters and built his career on accuracy and course management.

Injuries and Form Issues Complete the List

Will Zalatoris has not competed since April and continues to deal with lingering injury problems, including a disc replacement and, more recently, a left ankle issue that has further slowed his return. The three-time major runner-up built his reputation on powerful ball-striking before injuries interrupted his rise.

Tony Finau withdrew from the Genesis Scottish Open amid a steep drop in form, missing an Open field for the first time since 2014. He has missed all four majors in 2026, recorded just one top-10 finish, and slid to roughly 118th in the world rankings, according to Golf Post.

Danny Willett also fell short at Final Qualifying, shooting 71-69 but finishing several strokes outside the available spots, as reported by Sky Sports. The 2016 Masters champion and multiple-time Ryder Cup player has now gone extended stretches without appearing in his home major.

Elvis Smylie withdrew from both the Scottish Open and the Open Championship because of a rib injury, with his medical team recommending an extended break, according to Golf Monthly. The Australian, who plays for LIV Golf’s Ripper GC and won on his first start in Riyadh this year, announced the decision on social media.

The full field continues to take shape ahead of the July 16-19 championship rounds at Royal Birkdale.