Tiger Woods Reportedly Nearing Rehab Exit as Vanessa Trump Battles Cancer

Tiger Woods may soon be heading home.

According to a new report from PEOPLE, the 15-time major champion is nearing the end of his treatment program in Switzerland and is expected to return to Florida at the end of June after spending months focused on recovery following his March DUI arrest.

But while Woods appears to be approaching a major milestone in his own recovery journey, the report suggests another challenge awaits him back home.

His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, continues to battle breast cancer after publicly revealing her diagnosis earlier this year.

Sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that Woods and Trump have remained a source of support for one another while navigating separate health struggles, creating what has been described as one of the most difficult periods of their relationship.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Approaching End of Treatment Program

Woods has largely remained out of the public eye since entering treatment following his March arrest in Florida.

According to PEOPLE, the golf legend has been undergoing treatment in Switzerland and is expected to complete the program later this month unless plans change.

A source told the outlet that Woods has been focused on his recovery while also managing the legal fallout stemming from the March incident.

The report noted that Woods is eager to return home, with Florida expected to be his next stop once treatment concludes.

His return would mark a significant step forward after a turbulent stretch that included the arrest, months away from home and an extended period spent focusing on rehabilitation.

Although Woods has not publicly commented on the report, the prospect of returning home suggests the next phase of his recovery may be drawing closer.

For one of the most accomplished golfers in history, it would represent a major turning point after a difficult spring.

Vanessa Trump Continues Her Own Health Battle

While Woods has been focused on treatment overseas, Trump has been dealing with her own health challenges.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. publicly revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, sharing the news as she began treatment.

According to PEOPLE, sources close to the couple say Woods has remained committed to supporting Trump throughout her cancer journey despite the physical distance created by his treatment program.

The report also noted that Woods recently attended Kai Trump’s graduation, underscoring the importance of family during an especially challenging period.

Sources described the couple as remaining close and continuing to lean on one another as they navigate their respective situations.

“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together,” one source told PEOPLE.

The report added that Woods and Trump have found comfort in supporting one another while balancing recovery, treatment and family responsibilities.

For now, Woods remains in Switzerland as he works toward completing his treatment program.

But if the reported timeline holds, he could soon be back in Florida, reunited with Trump as both continue navigating significant personal challenges that have shaped much of 2026.