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New Statement Calls Out Phil Mickelson’s Claims About Wife Amy’s Involvement in Allegations

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The Masters - Round One
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Phil Mickelson and wife Amy walk together.

Phil Mickelson spoke out through a representative after recent allegations brought to light by Alan Shipnuck’s June 26 report.

Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson’s wife Amy personally requested her husband’s membership to be cancelled at the Madison Club.

She also played a part in the 56-year-old’s departure from The Bridges. Mickelson allegedly escaped to illicit escapades, deceiving his wife, who would be tracking his phone from the clubhouse, by handing in to club members on the course.

“Mrs. Mickelson is not a public figure. She did not choose this spotlight, and there was no legitimate journalistic reason to drag her into it,” Mickelson’s spokesperson said.

“Shipnuck’s reporting suggests that Mrs. Mickelson orchestrated Mr. Mickelson’s departures from golf clubs. That is false,” they stressed. “Mr. Mickelson has never been forced by his wife.”

“Shipnuck attempts to portray an ordinary ‘Find My’ family feature, used by millions of families every day, as something sinister,” they added.

43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches

GettyPhil Mickelson and wife Amy Mickelson during the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Skratch Golf, the publication Shipnuck works for, completely quashed those claims.

“Assertion that Amy Mickelson is a private figure is wrong. She is certainly a public figure,” Skratch claimed. “She is a driving force behind the well-known and widely promoted philanthropic initiative, the ‘Amy and Phil Mickelson Charitable Foundation.'”

“She has actively sought the spotlight in the world of golf, including numerous interviews with prominent publications,” they said. “She also participated in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue in 1998.”

Amy Mickelson Shows Unwavering Support for Phil

When Skratch reached out to Tom Clare, a defamation attorney hired by Mickelson, for statements before publishing the story, he did not divulge too much. But he claimed that despite the recent allegations, Amy still stands with him.

2011 Presidents Cup - Day Two

GettyAmy Mickelson looks on from the 17th hole during the 2011 Presidents Cup.

“Amy Mickelson has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures,” Clare said.

When Skratch reached out to Amy’s attorney, they declined to respond.

Both Phil Mickelson and Amy Are Staying Away From Public Limelight

Mickelson last appeared publicly during the LIV Golf South Africa event in March. Around the same time, the Farms club incident happened.

Since then, the six-time major champion has stayed away from the public. He even withdrew from all four majors of this season.

His son was going through a health problem in March and Mickelson stated, “a family health matter” is keeping him away.

The Masters - Practice Day Three

GettyPhil Mickelson made part of new allegations.

Clare reiterated the same statement to Skratch.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves,” he said. “Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter.”

Amy, on the other hand, has been away for close to five years now. She last made a public appearance during the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Dibyendu Mondal Dibyendu Mondal is a contributor for Heavy Sports with special focus on golf, football, basketball and soccer. With more than two years of experience, he has managed to reach close to 7 million people through his writing. He previously worked as a contributor for Athlon Sports and Sportskeeda. More about Dibyendu Mondal

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New Statement Calls Out Phil Mickelson’s Claims About Wife Amy’s Involvement in Allegations

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