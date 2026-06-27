Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy’s Personal Request After Husband’s Cheating Allegations Emerged

Phil Mickelson is now in more trouble after Ashley, the ex-wife of Pat Perez, revealed the details from that 2015 Barclays dinner that wasn’t made public.

Mickelson allegedly showed her a completely nude selfie of himself with an erection while Pat excused himself to the bathroom. That was not all.

He also went behind his friend’s back and invited Ashley to his bedroom after Pat had fallen asleep.

Mickelson was widely known as a family man, devoted to his wife, Amy. But it was around the same time in 2015 that his friends noticed that Mickelson started to change.

The six-time major champion owned a one-bedroom condo at the Madison Club.

“According to multiple members and employees of the Madison Club, Mickelson began regularly having at least one woman who was not his wife spend the night in his condo,” Alan Shipnuck wrote in his report published June 26, 2026.

When Amy came to know his doings, she was the one who urged the club members to cancel his membership and sell the property, according to the report.

“He wasn’t necessarily kicked out,” a senior member of the Madison Club’s management team revealed. “It was more of a demand by Amy.”

“We got a call from [Phil’s and Amy’s] wealth management firm: We need Phil’s place sold, gone, right now. Phil will no longer be a member at the Madison Club.”

Phil Mickelson Allegedly Deceived His Wife Amy and Went on Escapades

After Mickelson’s membership at the Madison was cancelled, he started frequenting The Bridges with his wife and family. They became known faces at the club.

“Phil was a big presence around here,” says a longtime member. “Him and Amy and the kids used to have Thanksgiving dinner in the clubhouse.”

Mickelson became close with a fellow member who owned a large house near the club. Apparently, he used to trick his wife, who would track his phone to see where he was, by handing it off to random members and employees on the course. That would make Amy believe he was out playing.

Mickelson would allegedly then sneak off to the guy’s house for his “secret rendezvous”.

“Everyone at the club knew what was going on and eventually Amy found out, too,” a member told Shipnuck.

Phil Mickelson Lost His Membership Again

Mickelson’s membership was transferred to Xander Schauffele in a mutual agreement.

“Amy didn’t think some of the people here were good influences,” a member revealed to Shipnuck. “She felt, accurately, that a couple of people here had been an influence on Phil doing inappropriate things with respect to his marriage.”

After this, Mickelson and Amy went to a couples therapist, according to the report.

“Phil is a [expletive] wild hyena,” a former golf buddy of Mickelson revealed to Shipnuck. “Amy tried to put him in a cage, but that was never going to work. It was inevitable he would act out. What happened at the Farms was always going to happen, somewhere.”