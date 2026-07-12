OFX Irish Legends Round 2: Robert Coles Takes Command Ahead of Sunday

Robert Coles will take a commanding three-shot lead into the final round of the OFX Irish Legends after producing another brilliant display at Carton House, carding a second consecutive seven-under-par 65 to seize control of the championship.

The Englishman sits at 14-under-par after reeling in overnight leader Emanuele Canonica before producing one of the most impressive closing stretches of the week.

Four consecutive birdies over his final four holes transformed a tightly contested leaderboard into one where Coles now holds a significant advantage heading into Sunday.

Coles Finishes With a Flourish

Coles’ round was far from straightforward despite matching his opening score of 65. While Canonica made an early charge with birdies at the third and fourth to stretch his lead to three shots, Coles stayed patient throughout the front nine, relying on his short game and putter to remain within striking distance.

The turning point came on the 14th hole. After finding trouble off the tee and being forced to chip out from thick rough, Coles salvaged an unlikely par. Rather than simply limiting the damage, the momentum carried into a remarkable finish as he birdied each of the final four holes to storm clear of the field.

“I didn’t drive it anywhere near as well as I did yesterday,” Coles said. “But on the back nine I just got it going and before you know it you’re into it.”

He also pointed to his par save on the 14th as the defining moment before the birdie run that followed.

“It would mean everything,” Coles added when asked about the prospect of another Legends Tour victory. “I really haven’t played that well over the last six to eight months, so to find some form these last two days has been great.”

Edfors Emerges as Closest Challenger

While Coles stole the headlines late in the day, Sweden’s Johan Edfors quietly produced one of Saturday’s best rounds to climb into outright second place on 11-under.

Edfors has enjoyed a productive week at Carton House from the very beginning, with his pro-am team finishing runner-up ahead of the championship before he carried that momentum into tournament play.

The three-time DP World Tour winner carded a six-under 66 during the second round, making his move with a hot streak on the back nine. A lengthy birdie putt on the 10th sparked his charge before further birdies at the 11th, 12th, 15th and 18th completed an impressive afternoon.

Edfors is still searching for his first victory on the Staysure Legends Tour and believes his game is beginning to trend in the right direction after several encouraging performances.

“I gave myself a lot of good chances today and took good advantage of the par fives,” Edfors said. “The putt on 10 really got my round started.”

He trails Coles by three shots.

Canonica Slips After Fast Start

After beginning the day atop the leaderboard, Canonica looked set to tighten his grip on the tournament during the opening holes.

Birdies at the third and fourth extended his advantage to three shots, but the Italian was unable to maintain that pace. A series of bogeys halted his momentum and allowed Coles to draw level before eventually pulling away over the closing stretch.

Canonica remains in contention at nine-under, but with a five-shot deficit to overcome, he will likely need an exceptional final round and some help from the leader if he is to lift the trophy.

Further down the leaderboard, Stephen Gallacher and 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie share fifth place at seven-under, keeping themselves within outside striking distance if the leaders falter.