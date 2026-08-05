Multiple Golfers Abruptly Withdraw Just 2 Days Before the Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship field has turned into a revolving door. Patrick Cantlay’s exit on Monday, August 3, set off the latest wave.

Seven players have now withdrawn from this week’s event at Sedgefield Country Club since the field locked in last Friday.

Garrick Higgo and Daniel Berger followed the eight-time PGA Tour winner out the door on Tuesday, August 4.

Cantlay entered Wyndham week in rare form. He was very close to a ninth PGA Tour trophy at the Rocket Classic last week but botched on the final day. He tied for eighth.

That result was Cantlay’s fourth top-10 finish and ninth top-25 finish of the 2026 season, making him one of the favourites in Greensboro. But he chose to exit, citing no reason.

He sits 41st in the standings, a spot that already locks him into the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship regardless of what happens in Greensboro.

Ben Silverman inherited Cantlay’s spot in the field. Silverman already benefited once this summer from a marquee withdrawal, stepping into the Rocket Classic field after Brooks Koepka pulled out. He missed the cut later.

After Patrick Cantlay, Tuesday Brings Two More Departures

Higgo and Berger both pulled out and neither explained.

Higgo’s withdrawal ends his FedEx Cup season outright. The South African sat 163rd in the standings entering the week, already eliminated from playoff contention regardless of how he performed at Sedgefield.

It has been a rough stretch for the 27-year-old, who made headlines in May at the PGA Championship after missing his tee time at Aronimink and drawing a two-shot penalty.

Jimmy Stagner, ranked 135th in the FedEx Cup standings, takes his place in the field.

Berger’s situation looks different on paper. The four-time PGA Tour winner sits 58th in the standings, a position that already secures his playoff spot no matter what happens this week.

He has not competed since a disappointing showing at The Open Championship three weeks ago, missing the cut in four of his last five starts.

David Skinns replaces him.

Blades Brown’s Calculated Gamble

19-year-old Blades Brown is in the field. A week before Wyndham, Brown faced a choice between playing a $10 million PGA Tour event and heading to a Korn Ferry Tour stop in Utah with a smaller purse but bigger long-term stakes. He chose the latter.

Brown earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour back in June after tying for 14th at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

He has made eight of nine cuts in PGA Tour starts this year and sits ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

This week, Brown returns to the PGA Tour on his own FedEx Cup points rather than a sponsor exemption. He ranks third in FedEx Cup Season Points among non-members and he needs somewhere in the range of 500 to 600 more points, or to hold his current rank, to lock up a full PGA Tour card for 2027.

Patrick Cantlay’s Peer Brooks Koepka’s Playoff Math Comes Down to This Week

Koepka remains in the Wyndham Championship field despite withdrawing from last week’s Rocket Classic, citing personal reasons.

Sitting just outside the top 70, Koepka needs at minimum a solo fourth-place finish to climb inside and keep his season alive.

He has not recorded a top-five finish all season and his only top-10 result came at the Cognizant Classic back in early March.

This is Koepka’s first full season back on the PGA Tour following four years competing on LIV Golf.

Under the terms of his return agreement, he cannot accept sponsor exemptions into signature events next year unless he finishes inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings.

If he does not make it, he is back where he began in 2026.