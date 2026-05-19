PGA Tour Urged to Adopt Major Rule Change Following Aaron Rai’s Breakthrough Win

Aaron Rai delivered one of the most impressive final rounds of the year to win the PGA Championship at Aronimink on Sunday, and his victory quickly sparked renewed debate about PGA Tour Signature Event field sizes.

The 31-year-old English golfer was not among the favorites entering the week like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy. But by Sunday evening, Rai had captured his first major championship with a huge finish at Aronimink in Philadelphia.

Rai played his final 10 holes in six-under par, highlighted by a dramatic 68-foot putt on the 17th.

The win also reignited conversations about whether the PGA Tour should expand fields for its Signature Events moving forward.

Johnson Wagner Calls for PGA Tour Signature Event Rule Changes

Golf analyst and former PGA Tour player Johnson Wagner addressed the issue during CBS’s post-tournament coverage on “Golf on CBS.”

Wagner argued that Rai’s major victory showed why more players deserve opportunities to compete in Signature Events.

“The signature event model stinks,” Wagner said during the broadcast.

“Aaron Rai was playing in Myrtle Beach last week. He was in the final group, both Saturday and Sunday, played good, just not good enough to win.

“He comes to the PGA Championship, and I mean, I’m not going to call this a runaway, but like, if you’re good enough to win a PGA championship, and we’re playing for $20 million at Quail Hollow where there are only 72 guys and he’s not in it?

“I really hope –– Brian Rolapp, I’m gonna talk to you right now.

“Make the fields in these PGA Tour events bigger.

“If you want to shrink them down to 120 from 156, I’m fine with it. But they’ve got to be 120-man fields.”

Rai’s victory highlighted how quickly momentum can change on the PGA Tour. Just one week earlier, he competed in Myrtle Beach instead of a Signature Event field.

The English golfer has steadily climbed the rankings and now sits at world No. 15 following the PGA Championship victory.

PGA Tour Previously Approved Competitive Changes

In November 2024, the PGA TOUR Policy Board approved several competitive changes supported by the Player Advisory Council. According to the PGA Tour, the changes aimed to create “a stronger and more competitive and entertaining PGA TOUR.”

The tour said the initiative addressed player feedback on “equitable playing opportunities” and schedule certainty for members who earned PGA Tour cards.

Eligibility and field size changes are scheduled to take effect during the 2026 season, while FedExCup adjustments began in 2025.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement:

“Today’s announced changes build on the competitive and schedule enhancements incorporated over the last six years in seeking the best version of the PGA TOUR for our fans, players, tournaments and partners.

“This was a true collaborative effort, and I’m extremely proud of the PAC for the time and effort they put into evaluating how we build a stronger PGA TOUR.”

Adam Scott, who serves as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, also addressed the changes.

“The PAC discussions were based on a number of guiding principles, including our belief that PGA TOUR membership is the pinnacle of achievement in men’s professional golf,” Scott said.

“The player representatives of the PGA TOUR recognize the need to be continually improving its offerings to enhance the golf fan experience.

“The changes approved today will provide equitable playing opportunities for new young talent to be showcased, and positively refine the playing experience for our members.”

Brian Rolapp Previously Discussed Expanding PGA Tour Fields

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has also publicly discussed the possibility of larger fields for Signature Events.

Back in March, Rolapp introduced a six-point plan to improve the PGA Tour product. Ahead of The Players Championship, he specifically addressed field size concerns.

“A key consideration has been establishing more consistent fields to the PGA TOUR,” Rolapp explained to The Golf Channel.

“This means moving away from small fields and no-cut events.

“Our best events will have larger fields. Ideally, we are targeting something closer to 120-player fields with a cut. That consistently matters.

“It helps fans know who they will see and showcases who they want to see, the most competitive players.

“It helps partners know what they’re investing in, and it helps players better understand the competitive landscape in their schedules, all while embracing meritocracy.”