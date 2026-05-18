Rory McIlroy Still Lands Massive PGA Championship Payday Despite Meltdown

Rory McIlroy came up short in his pursuit of another major championship victory at the 2026 PGA Championship, but the Northern Irish star still walked away with a significant payday after a strong finish at Aronimink Golf Club.

McIlroy finished tied for seventh at 4-under par, earning $637,050 from the tournament’s record $20.5 million purse.

While Aaron Rai captured the Wanamaker Trophy with a stunning final-round performance to finish at 9-under, McIlroy remained in contention late into Sunday before several missed opportunities ended his charge.

Rory McIlroy Reflects on Costly PGA Championship Holes

Following his final-round 69, McIlroy admitted there were three holes that ultimately cost him a realistic shot at winning the tournament.

“Yeah look, proud that I give myself a chance today,” McIlroy told BBC Sport NI. “You know, I dug myself out of a hole, which was great on Friday and Saturday. And then conditions were tough today.”

McIlroy pointed specifically to missed scoring opportunities on two par-5s and a bogey on the drivable par-4 13th hole.

“I felt like I played the golf I needed to, I just… there were three holes that I’ll rue,” he said. “Not birdieing the two par fives, and then making bogey at the drivable par-4 13th.”

“Those three holes are what cost me a chance to win the tournament today,” he continued. “It might not have mattered, Aaron obviously got to nine-under there, and you know, it’ll be great to see him win.”

“There won’t be a more popular winner this year I would say.”

McIlroy finished his week with rounds of 74, 67, 66 and 69 after battling back from a difficult opening round.

The Back-to-Back Masters Champion Still Earns Six-Figure Payday at PGA Championship

Despite the frustrating finish, McIlroy still earned one of the tournament’s larger payouts thanks to his tie for seventh place alongside Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith.

The PGA Championship featured the largest purse in tournament history this year, with Rai taking home $3.69 million for the victory.

McIlroy’s seventh-place finish added another sizable check to an already impressive career earnings total.

He also remained positive about how he played following Thursday’s rough start.

“Yeah I figured a few things out after Thursday,” McIlroy said. “And I played good golf for the last three rounds. I felt like I left a couple out there, probably Friday and Saturday, and today.”

“So yeah I maybe didn’t get the most out of my rounds, but I played better and I gave myself a chance, and that’s all I could really ask for after the start.”

Rory McIlroy’s Frustration Boiled Over During Final Round

McIlroy’s emotional final round also included a tense interaction with a fan on the par-5 16th hole.

After an errant shot out of heavy rough failed to reach the green and rolled into a bunker, McIlroy appeared frustrated by comments coming from the gallery.

Television cameras caught the golfer turning toward the crowd and seemingly telling one spectator to “shut up” before pointing the person out to security.

The moment came during a difficult stretch as McIlroy attempted to chase down Rai on the leaderboard.

Earlier in the week, McIlroy discussed fan behavior in golf, referencing his experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“Again, 103 out of 104 weeks, I get pretty good support everywhere I go,” McIlroy said earlier in the tournament. “It’s just that one week every four years, I guess it is, that most of the crowd are on the other side.”

McIlroy ultimately finished the tournament with 13 birdies, 50 pars, and nine bogeys across four rounds.