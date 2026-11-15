Why Is PGA Tour Austin Championship Delayed Today? When Will Play Resume?

A heavy rain delay has stalled the Austin Championship final round Sunday, freezing Trace Crowe’s one-shot lead at Omni Barton Creek Resort.
Crowe, still seeking his first PGA Tour win, now waits out the weather with three tour winners one stroke behind him and 18 holes left.
Practice facilities stayed open Sunday morning, and PGA Tour Communications said its next weather update would arrive at 8 a.m. CT (, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT), but 35 minutes after that deadline there was still not new information.
Crowe, Chad Ramey and Sami Välimäki were scheduled to go off at 9:01 a.m. in the final group. No restart time has been announced.
So when does the golf resume? The hourly forecast shows the chance of rain sliding from 99 percent at 9 a.m. to 18 percent by 1 p.m. CT (11 a.m. PT), the first stretch of the day with a realistic opening for play.
|PGA TOUR — AUSTIN CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS
|Fazio Canyons Course, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX • Nov. 12–15, 2026 • Standings entering final round
|Pos
|Player
|Country
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Trace Crowe
|USA
|-14
|62
|69
|71
|202
|T2
|Chad Ramey
|USA
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|203
|T2
|Sami Valimaki
|FIN
|-13
|68
|66
|69
|203
|T2
|Erik van Rooyen
|RSA
|-13
|64
|70
|69
|203
|T5
|Max Greyserman
|USA
|-12
|64
|71
|69
|204
|T5
|Ben Kohles
|USA
|-12
|66
|69
|69
|204
|T7
|Zac Blair
|USA
|-11
|70
|68
|67
|205
|T7
|Austin Smotherman
|USA
|-11
|67
|71
|67
|205
|T7
|Will Gordon
|USA
|-11
|68
|71
|66
|205
|T7
|John VanDerLaan
|USA
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|205
|T7
|Tommy Morrison
|USA
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|205
|T7
|Rafael Campos
|PUR
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|205
|T7
|Kristoffer Ventura
|NOR
|-11
|66
|67
|72
|205
|T7
|Kevin Yu
|TPE
|-11
|66
|66
|73
|205
|T15
|Hayden Springer
|USA
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|T15
|Mac Meissner
|USA
|-10
|68
|68
|70
|206
|T15
|Blades Brown
|USA
|-10
|65
|70
|71
|206
|T15
|Miles Russell (a)
|USA
|-10
|67
|68
|71
|206
|T15
|Jordan Smith
|ENG
|-10
|67
|67
|72
|206
|T20
|Rasmus Højgaard
|DEN
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|T20
|Emilio Gonzalez
|MEX
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|T20
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|DEN
|-9
|69
|66
|72
|207
|T23
|Christiaan Maas
|RSA
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|T23
|Pierceson Coody
|USA
|-8
|71
|68
|69
|208
|T23
|Jeffrey Kang
|USA
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|T23
|Neal Shipley
|USA
|-8
|68
|66
|74
|208
|T23
|Max Homa
|USA
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|208
|T28
|A.J. Ewart
|CAN
|-7
|72
|66
|71
|209
|T28
|Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|T28
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|CAN
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|209
|T28
|Zecheng Dou
|CHN
|-7
|68
|71
|70
|209
|T28
|Joel Dahmen
|USA
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|209
|T28
|Brian Harman
|USA
|-7
|67
|66
|76
|209
|T34
|Vince Whaley
|USA
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|210
|T34
|Nicholas Lindheim
|USA
|-6
|67
|71
|72
|210
|T34
|Sam Stevens
|USA
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|210
|T34
|Haotong Li
|CHN
|-6
|68
|69
|73
|210
|T34
|Brendon Todd
|USA
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|210
|T34
|Brice Garnett
|USA
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|T34
|Lee Hodges
|USA
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|T34
|Kevin Streelman
|USA
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|210
|T34
|Doug Ghim
|USA
|-6
|73
|66
|71
|210
|T34
|Dylan Wu
|USA
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|210
|T34
|Austin Eckroat
|USA
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|210
|T34
|Johnny Keefer
|USA
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|T46
|Ben Martin
|USA
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|211
|T46
|Isaiah Salinda
|USA
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|211
|T46
|Mark Hubbard
|USA
|-5
|68
|69
|74
|211
|T46
|Chandler Blanchet
|USA
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|211
|T46
|Matt McCarty
|USA
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|211
|T46
|Tyler Duncan
|USA
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|211
|T52
|Justin Lower
|USA
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|212
|T52
|Davis Chatfield
|USA
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|212
|T52
|Chandler Phillips
|USA
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|212
|T52
|Zach Bauchou
|USA
|-4
|69
|66
|77
|212
|T52
|Billy Horschel
|USA
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|212
|T57
|Gordon Sargent
|USA
|-3
|67
|71
|75
|213
|T57
|Jesper Svensson
|SWE
|-3
|70
|67
|76
|213
|T57
|Max McGreevy
|USA
|-3
|67
|70
|76
|213
|T60
|Marco Penge
|ENG
|-2
|70
|69
|75
|214
|T60
|Aaron Wise
|USA
|-2
|67
|70
|77
|214
|T60
|Hank Lebioda
|USA
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|T63
|David Lipsky
|USA
|E
|68
|71
|77
|216
|T63
|Marcelo Rozo
|COL
|E
|68
|69
|79
|216
|T63
|Patton Kizzire
|USA
|E
|70
|70
|76
|216
|T66
|William Mouw
|USA
|+2
|70
|70
|78
|218
|T66
|John Parry
|ENG
|+2
|71
|69
|78
|218
|Standings through three rounds; final round begins with GOLF Channel coverage at 12:30 PM ET. (a) = amateur. Players who missed the cut or withdrew are omitted. Source: PGA TOUR.
Austin Championship Weather Forecast for Omni Barton Creek Resort
Conditions at the resort Sunday morning: heavy rain, 51 degrees, 97 percent humidity and an east wind at 7 mph. Rain chances run 96 percent at 10 a.m., 84 percent at 11 a.m. and 49 percent at noon, then fall to 5 percent at 2 p.m. and 0 percent from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.
Temperatures top out at 52 degrees and slide to the upper 40s by nightfall, with a northeast wind of 10 to 11 mph. The overnight low is 46.
Crowe has owned the top spot since he set the course record on Thursday with a 62. A 69 Friday and a 71 Saturday put him at 14-under 202. He bogeyed the first two holes of the back nine Saturday and another at No. 16, then made birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-3 17th.
“It was just sitting uphill, and it just came out perfect and went in,” Crowe said after his third round. He added an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th.
Austin Championship Leaderboard, Favorites and Tournament History
Ramey, Välimäki and Erik van Rooyen all sit at 13-under 203. Ramey, who shot a 67 Saturday, leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Välimäki, the 2025 RSM Classic winner, is playing for only the second time since July after wrist and hand injuries.
Ben Kohles and Max Greyserman are two strokes back at 12-under, and eight players share 11-under.
Oddsmakers see a tight race at the top. Välimäki holds the shortest odds at +550, followed by Crowe at +700, van Rooyen at +950 and Ramey at +1000. On Kalshi, the market gives Crowe a 23 percent chance of winning, with Välimäki at 13 percent and Ramey at 11 percent.
The event marks the Tour’s first Austin visit since Sam Burns won the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
It launched as the Good Good Championship. Good Good withdrew as title sponsor on Aug. 27 after backlash to a Callaway driver ad, and Compliance Solutions stepped in as presenting sponsor for this year only.
Players are chasing a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million going to the winner, plus 500 FedExCup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. They play the 7,451-yard, par-72 layout designed by Tom Fazio.
The FedExCup dates to 2007, when Tiger Woods won the first title. The playoffs were trimmed from four events to three in 2019 after the PGA Championship moved to May.
Austin is the seventh of eight FedExCup Fall events, with the RSM Classic closing the series next week. Finishing in the top 100 after the RSM secures PGA Tour status, and Crowe sits No. 117 in the standings.
Why Is PGA Tour Austin Championship Delayed Today? When Will Play Resume?