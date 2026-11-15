Why Is PGA Tour Austin Championship Delayed Today? When Will Play Resume?

A heavy rain delay has stalled the Austin Championship final round Sunday, freezing Trace Crowe’s one-shot lead at Omni Barton Creek Resort.

Crowe, still seeking his first PGA Tour win, now waits out the weather with three tour winners one stroke behind him and 18 holes left.

Practice facilities stayed open Sunday morning, and PGA Tour Communications said its next weather update would arrive at 8 a.m. CT (, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT), but 35 minutes after that deadline there was still not new information.

Crowe, Chad Ramey and Sami Välimäki were scheduled to go off at 9:01 a.m. in the final group. No restart time has been announced.

So when does the golf resume? The hourly forecast shows the chance of rain sliding from 99 percent at 9 a.m. to 18 percent by 1 p.m. CT (11 a.m. PT), the first stretch of the day with a realistic opening for play.

PGA TOUR — AUSTIN CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS Fazio Canyons Course, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, TX • Nov. 12–15, 2026 • Standings entering final round Pos Player Country To Par R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Trace Crowe USA -14 62 69 71 202 T2 Chad Ramey USA -13 68 68 67 203 T2 Sami Valimaki FIN -13 68 66 69 203 T2 Erik van Rooyen RSA -13 64 70 69 203 T5 Max Greyserman USA -12 64 71 69 204 T5 Ben Kohles USA -12 66 69 69 204 T7 Zac Blair USA -11 70 68 67 205 T7 Austin Smotherman USA -11 67 71 67 205 T7 Will Gordon USA -11 68 71 66 205 T7 John VanDerLaan USA -11 70 66 69 205 T7 Tommy Morrison USA -11 70 66 69 205 T7 Rafael Campos PUR -11 66 69 70 205 T7 Kristoffer Ventura NOR -11 66 67 72 205 T7 Kevin Yu TPE -11 66 66 73 205 T15 Hayden Springer USA -10 70 68 68 206 T15 Mac Meissner USA -10 68 68 70 206 T15 Blades Brown USA -10 65 70 71 206 T15 Miles Russell (a) USA -10 67 68 71 206 T15 Jordan Smith ENG -10 67 67 72 206 T20 Rasmus Højgaard DEN -9 69 68 70 207 T20 Emilio Gonzalez MEX -9 69 70 68 207 T20 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen DEN -9 69 66 72 207 T23 Christiaan Maas RSA -8 69 69 70 208 T23 Pierceson Coody USA -8 71 68 69 208 T23 Jeffrey Kang USA -8 69 67 72 208 T23 Neal Shipley USA -8 68 66 74 208 T23 Max Homa USA -8 69 71 68 208 T28 A.J. Ewart CAN -7 72 66 71 209 T28 Emiliano Grillo ARG -7 71 68 70 209 T28 Sudarshan Yellamaraju CAN -7 69 70 70 209 T28 Zecheng Dou CHN -7 68 71 70 209 T28 Joel Dahmen USA -7 71 69 69 209 T28 Brian Harman USA -7 67 66 76 209 T34 Vince Whaley USA -6 71 67 72 210 T34 Nicholas Lindheim USA -6 67 71 72 210 T34 Sam Stevens USA -6 68 71 71 210 T34 Haotong Li CHN -6 68 69 73 210 T34 Brendon Todd USA -6 72 67 71 210 T34 Brice Garnett USA -6 69 70 71 210 T34 Lee Hodges USA -6 69 70 71 210 T34 Kevin Streelman USA -6 70 69 71 210 T34 Doug Ghim USA -6 73 66 71 210 T34 Dylan Wu USA -6 72 68 70 210 T34 Austin Eckroat USA -6 69 71 70 210 T34 Johnny Keefer USA -6 70 70 70 210 T46 Ben Martin USA -5 68 70 73 211 T46 Isaiah Salinda USA -5 69 70 72 211 T46 Mark Hubbard USA -5 68 69 74 211 T46 Chandler Blanchet USA -5 68 71 72 211 T46 Matt McCarty USA -5 68 72 71 211 T46 Tyler Duncan USA -5 68 72 71 211 T52 Justin Lower USA -4 70 69 73 212 T52 Davis Chatfield USA -4 70 69 73 212 T52 Chandler Phillips USA -4 67 72 73 212 T52 Zach Bauchou USA -4 69 66 77 212 T52 Billy Horschel USA -4 69 71 72 212 T57 Gordon Sargent USA -3 67 71 75 213 T57 Jesper Svensson SWE -3 70 67 76 213 T57 Max McGreevy USA -3 67 70 76 213 T60 Marco Penge ENG -2 70 69 75 214 T60 Aaron Wise USA -2 67 70 77 214 T60 Hank Lebioda USA -2 70 70 74 214 T63 David Lipsky USA E 68 71 77 216 T63 Marcelo Rozo COL E 68 69 79 216 T63 Patton Kizzire USA E 70 70 76 216 T66 William Mouw USA +2 70 70 78 218 T66 John Parry ENG +2 71 69 78 218 Standings through three rounds; final round begins with GOLF Channel coverage at 12:30 PM ET. (a) = amateur. Players who missed the cut or withdrew are omitted. Source: PGA TOUR.

Austin Championship Weather Forecast for Omni Barton Creek Resort

Conditions at the resort Sunday morning: heavy rain, 51 degrees, 97 percent humidity and an east wind at 7 mph. Rain chances run 96 percent at 10 a.m., 84 percent at 11 a.m. and 49 percent at noon, then fall to 5 percent at 2 p.m. and 0 percent from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Temperatures top out at 52 degrees and slide to the upper 40s by nightfall, with a northeast wind of 10 to 11 mph. The overnight low is 46.

Crowe has owned the top spot since he set the course record on Thursday with a 62. A 69 Friday and a 71 Saturday put him at 14-under 202. He bogeyed the first two holes of the back nine Saturday and another at No. 16, then made birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-3 17th.

“It was just sitting uphill, and it just came out perfect and went in,” Crowe said after his third round. He added an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th.

Austin Championship Leaderboard, Favorites and Tournament History

Ramey, Välimäki and Erik van Rooyen all sit at 13-under 203. Ramey, who shot a 67 Saturday, leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Välimäki, the 2025 RSM Classic winner, is playing for only the second time since July after wrist and hand injuries.

Ben Kohles and Max Greyserman are two strokes back at 12-under, and eight players share 11-under.

Oddsmakers see a tight race at the top. Välimäki holds the shortest odds at +550, followed by Crowe at +700, van Rooyen at +950 and Ramey at +1000. On Kalshi, the market gives Crowe a 23 percent chance of winning, with Välimäki at 13 percent and Ramey at 11 percent.

The event marks the Tour’s first Austin visit since Sam Burns won the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

It launched as the Good Good Championship. Good Good withdrew as title sponsor on Aug. 27 after backlash to a Callaway driver ad, and Compliance Solutions stepped in as presenting sponsor for this year only.

Players are chasing a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million going to the winner, plus 500 FedExCup points and a two-year PGA Tour exemption. They play the 7,451-yard, par-72 layout designed by Tom Fazio.

The FedExCup dates to 2007, when Tiger Woods won the first title. The playoffs were trimmed from four events to three in 2019 after the PGA Championship moved to May.

Austin is the seventh of eight FedExCup Fall events, with the RSM Classic closing the series next week. Finishing in the top 100 after the RSM secures PGA Tour status, and Crowe sits No. 117 in the standings.