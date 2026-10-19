Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau’s $1 Billion Golf Plan Resurfaces Amid LIV Golf Uncertainty

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau sought financial backing for a new professional golf league before Saudi Arabia backed LIV Golf, according to entertainment executive Ari Emanuel.

Emanuel, head of TKO Group and chairman of WME Group, recently discussed the proposal on “The Golfer’s Journal” podcast. He said both golfers approached him about helping finance a rival league, and he was interested.

The comments come as LIV Golf faces an uncertain future after losing financial support from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“We get a call from Phil and Bryson, I think, before the Saudis. And I say, yeah, I’m in. I think this would be incredible,” Emanuel said.

“We could make a deal if we could create a whole thing with the PGA. And for whatever reason, it just wasn’t the right time.”

Emanuel said he envisioned a different approach to professional golf, one that could have worked alongside the PGA Tour instead of competing against it.

Ari Emanuel Reveals What Happened to Mickelson and DeChambeau’s Golf Proposal

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Mickelson and DeChambeau reportedly envisioned a team-based competition called Global Golf, an alternative to traditional PGA Tour events.

Emanuel supported the concept and discussed a potential $1 billion investment through Endeavor, the entertainment and sports company he led at the time.

He also brought the proposal to Egon Durban, co-CEO of Silver Lake and Endeavor chairman.

However, the deal never moved forward.

“I would have done it differently, not in a combative situation,” Emanuel said during the podcast.

“Even though I think it could have been solved. But whatever. You could kind of, you could almost do it like the Premier League, you know, like the English Premier League. And I think that’s what they’re trying to figure out now.”

Emanuel previously discussed the failed investment during a May 2023 appearance on “Freakonomics Radio.”

He suggested that former PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan played a role in the proposal falling apart. Emanuel said he eventually assured Monahan that Endeavor would not pursue the investment, although he warned that the PGA Tour needed to address the financial competition.

Golf Digest, however, reported that Endeavor declined to move forward because of its existing relationships across professional sports, including with the PGA Tour. The outlet reported that concerns about Saudi Arabia did not influence the decision.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau Eventually Joined Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

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After the proposed investment failed to materialize, LIV Golf moved forward with funding from Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

The league launched in 2021 and held its first tournament at Centurion Club in June 2022.

Mickelson joined the inaugural field, while DeChambeau entered shortly afterward, debuting at the Portland event.

Mickelson became one of LIV’s earliest and most prominent supporters. He reportedly signed a guaranteed contract worth approximately $200 million and received a 25% ownership stake in his team.

His move also resulted in a suspension from the PGA Tour.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF ultimately invested more than $5 billion in LIV Golf before announcing it would end its financial support after 2026.

LIV Golf’s Financial Problems Bring New Attention to Original Proposal

LIV Golf is now seeking a fresh start through bankruptcy proceedings and a proposed $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit.

The restructuring plan, known as LIV 2.0, would introduce a new ownership structure and changes to the league’s schedule.

However, the proposal depends on securing player commitments, and several have already decided not to return.

Jon Rahm and David Puig have confirmed their plans to leave, while Sports Business Journal has reported that Abraham Ancer and Charles Howell III also intend to depart.

The changes come as the PGA Tour considers its own revised competition structure.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp outlined a two-tier model in June that would introduce promotion and relegation beginning in 2028, an approach similar to the English Premier League structure Emanuel discussed.