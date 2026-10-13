Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy Reportedly Behind Country Club Exit Years Before Addiction Treatment

Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy Mickelson, reportedly played a significant role in his sudden departure from an exclusive California country club years before the professional golfer sought treatment for addiction.

According to a report by Skratch, the six-time major champion left the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, in 2021 after Amy allegedly demanded that he sell his property and end his membership.

The report included allegations about Mickelson’s personal conduct at the private club, where he owned a one-bedroom condominium above the clubhouse.

Multiple club members and employees told Skratch that Mickelson regularly invited at least one woman who was not his wife to stay overnight at the property.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and Mickelson’s representatives have disputed portions of the reporting.

The revelations come after TMZ Sports reported on September 30 that Mickelson voluntarily entered an addiction treatment facility amid personal and family issues.

A representative confirmed that the golfer had already left the facility when the outlet published its report.

Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy Allegedly Demanded His Madison Club Membership End

Mickelson reportedly spent extended periods at the Madison Club in December and January while preparing for the upcoming PGA Tour season.

According to Skratch, the golfer maintained a condominium on the clubhouse’s second floor and regularly entertained guests during his visits.

Multiple members and employees alleged that women other than Amy stayed overnight at the property.

A senior member of the club’s management team told Skratch that Mickelson’s departure came after a request involving the couple’s wealth management firm.

“He wasn’t necessarily kicked out,” the management source said. “It was more of a demand by Amy. We got a call from [Phil’s and Amy’s] wealth management firm: We need Phil’s place sold, gone, right now. Phil will no longer be a member at the Madison Club.”

Another source familiar with the club’s employees claimed Amy eventually learned about the alleged behavior.

“Everyone at the club knew what was going on and eventually Amy found out, too,” the source said.

Skratch reported that multiple sources believed Amy knew about the alleged encounters. Her attorney did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

The 6-Time Majors Champion Faced Separate Allegations at Two Other California Golf Clubs

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Mickelson’s reported departure from the Madison Club was not the only country-club controversy the report detailed.

Skratch also examined his departure from The Bridges in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where sources alleged that his personal conduct contributed to his exit.

The report described another incident involving The Farms Golf Club, also located in Rancho Santa Fe.

On June 11, Golf Digest reporters Joel Beall and Tod Leonard reported that Mickelson had been instructed to leave The Farms following allegations of “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” involving a female employee.

A representative confirmed that Mickelson resigned his membership after decades at the club.

His attorney, Tom Clare, disputed the characterization of the situation.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” Clare told Golf Digest, adding that “there is a great deal of misinformation circulating.”

Skratch also quoted a former friend and golf companion who claimed Mickelson and Amy underwent intensive marital counseling following issues involving The Bridges and Madison Club.

Neither Mickelson nor Amy publicly confirmed the specific allegations about their marriage in the material provided.

Phil Mickelson’s Representatives Address Allegations and Addiction Recovery

On September 30, TMZ Sports first reported that Mickelson had voluntarily sought professional treatment.

“Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction,” a representative told the outlet.

The report followed a June statement from Mickelson’s representatives concerning a private family health matter.

After Skratch sought comment on its reporting, Clare provided a statement from a spokeswoman for Mickelson disputing some of the allegations.

“Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately. Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative,” the statement read.

The spokeswoman also addressed Mickelson’s recovery and his relationship with Amy.

“Recovery is not a straight line. Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing the golfer’s commitment to his family.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”