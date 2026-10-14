Bryson DeChambeau Among LIV Golf Stars Freed From Existing Contracts

LIV Golf faces another major development in its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, with some of the league’s biggest names reportedly being released from their player contracts.

Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau is among a group of golfers whose contracts have reportedly been rejected, potentially allowing them to leave LIV Golf or negotiate new deals under the proposed LIV 2.0 structure.

According to NUCLR Golf, the list includes prominent players Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, among several others.

The report follows an October 14 filing in LIV’s bankruptcy case addressing the rejection of previously unresolved player agreements.

While the development could give golfers greater freedom to explore opportunities elsewhere, it doesn’t necessarily mean any of the affected players have decided to leave the league just yet.

For DeChambeau in particular, the news adds another layer of uncertainty surrounding his future as LIV attempts to rebuild for 2027.

Bryson DeChambeau Among Major LIV Golf Names Facing Contract Changes

LIV’s latest reported contract development affects a significant number of recognizable players.

Alongside DeChambeau, Smith and Johnson, the reported list includes Brendan Steele, Caleb Surratt, Cameron Tringale, Lucas Herbert, Anirban Lahiri, Victor Perez, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Marc Leishman, Sam Horsfield, Harold Varner III, Ben An and Michael La Sasso, among others.

The official bankruptcy docket, dated October 14th, listed as docket No. 296, concerns a proposed order authorizing the rejection of certain previously adjourned player contracts.

This filing represents a significant step in resolving questions that have surrounded player agreements since LIV filed for Chapter 11 protection in September.

DeChambeau’s contractual situation has been particularly interesting throughout the process.

DeChambeau has been among many LIV golfers who have sought clarification about their existing agreements during an October 7 bankruptcy hearing.

DeChambeau has also been preparing for his appearance at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. This will notably be his first DP World Tour appearance in nearly six years.

While there is no clarification on what DeChambeau will be doing professionally next year, he is now contractually free to explore LIV 2.0, the DP World Tour or any other opportunities he might have.

LIV Golf Faces Critical Decisions as Stars Weigh Their Futures

The contractual developments arrive during an especially uncertain period for LIV Golf.

The Saudi-backed league is attempting to restructure its operations after losing its previous financial backing and filing for bankruptcy in September.

LIV expects to decide by the end of October whether to proceed with LIV 2.0 or wind down operations.

The potential new structure involves financial backing from BC Partners and a different ownership arrangement that could give participating golfers an equity stake.

However, convincing the league’s most recognizable stars to sign new agreements remains an important challenge.

Jon Rahm has already rejected the proposed terms of LIV 2.0, while several other prominent golfers have explored their options outside the league.

DeChambeau’s future is especially important given his profile as a two-time U.S. Open champion and one of LIV’s most recognizable personalities.

For players such as DeChambeau, Smith and Johnson, the latest contract developments could provide greater flexibility as they decide where to compete in 2027.

And for LIV Golf, the challenge is becoming increasingly clear: even if the league successfully secures new financing, it still needs to convince enough established stars to remain part of its future.