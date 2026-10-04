Phil Mickelson Dealt Career News Amid Personal Family Issues

Phil Mickelson sought treatment for “family trauma and addiction” and has left the facility, his representative said Sept. 30. TMZ Sports first reported the news. Mickelson, 56, entered voluntarily, according to the report.

The representative did not say when he entered, how long he stayed or which addiction he faced. Mickelson said in 2023 that he had struggled with a gambling addiction.

Mickelson cited a “family health matter” on Feb. 1 and missed much of golf in 2026. Mickelson’s son had been unwell.

However, in June, two reports brought forward allegations of misconduct against Mickelson. Little is known about how his family took the allegations.

Photos from July showed his wife Amy without her wedding ring.

Tiger Woods and Tony Romo also faced arrests and public fallout in 2026. He announced on March 31 that he would step away to seek treatment.

Romo is working with doctors on his health. The fallout cost him his job. CBS Sports and Romo mutually agreed to part ways on Oct. 2, ending a nine-year run.

But Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee predicts no such thing for Mickelson.

Chamblee Sees a Path Back for Phil Mickelson

Chamblee expects the sport to forgive Mickelson if he owns his mistakes. Chamblee made the remarks on ‘We Need a Fourth Podcast’.

Chamblee described a “pretty forgiving world.” He said Mickelson fights personal demons but is not alone in that fight.

Chamblee said Mickelson would have been “Arnold Palmer reincarnated” had he never joined LIV. By his account, Mickelson would have captained the Ryder Cup many times and served as an Augusta honorary starter. He also would have become CBS’ lead golf analyst, Chamblee said.

Chamblee said Mickelson could return if he admits his mistakes and apologizes for the damage he caused.

“I think if he came back and said, ‘Look, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve tried to deal with them, sorry for the damage I’ve caused. The game’s been so good to me and for the rest of my life, I’m going to try and be good back to it…’ I think everyone would put their arms around him and go, ‘Welcome back, sorry you had so much trouble, hope you get your life straightened out.’”

Chamblee added that everyone has faced, or will face, some battle.

How Mickelson Could Fit in a Restructured LIV?

LIV’s 2027 plan calls for 10 events, down from 14. Five would be team events and five would be individual tournaments. A part-time schedule would fit that format.

Mickelson received a guarantee worth about $200 million when he joined LIV in 2022. Sportico reported he owned a 0.23% stake in LIV when it filed. He also secured a 25% stake in HyFlyers GC, the team he captains.

Those stakes give him a financial reason to stay involved. It is unclear what happens to his LIV stake under the restructuring.

Mickelson has not said whether he will play for LIV in 2027. Mickelson’s camp has not announced a return date.

Unresolved allegations could complicate his role with sponsors and investors. If LIV fails to emerge from bankruptcy, Mickelson would lose his team platform.