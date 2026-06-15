Phil Mickelson Pushes Back Against Recent Allegations as Attorney Announces Plan to Fight Claims

Phil Mickelson is responding to allegations that led to the end of his membership at a private California golf club, with his attorney saying the six-time major champion intends to fight the claims.

The allegations surfaced this week after reports detailed an incident involving a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California. According to Golf Digest, Mickelson was accused of making inappropriate physical contact with an employee before a round of golf earlier this year.

Mickelson’s legal team has strongly disputed the narrative surrounding the incident and says the Hall of Fame golfer plans to defend himself against what they describe as misinformation.

The controversy comes during a year in which Mickelson has largely stepped away from professional golf while dealing with what representatives have described as a private family health matter.

Phil Mickelson’s Attorney Says He Intends to Challenge Allegations

According to Golf Digest, a female employee accused Mickelson of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” before a round of golf at The Farms Golf Club.

The report stated that the employee informed supervisors after the alleged incident and that Mickelson was later asked to leave the property during his round.

In response, attorney Tom Clare issued a statement defending the golfer.

“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” Clare told Golf Digest.

According to the attorney, video evidence exists that will clear Mickelson of wrongdoing.

However, Golf Digest reported that The Farms Golf Club maintains there is no camera footage of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for Mickelson also addressed the matter.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” the spokesperson told Golf Digest. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Golf Club Explains Decision to End Mickelson’s Membership

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The Farms Golf Club confirmed that Mickelson is no longer a member.

In a statement provided to Golf Digest, the club outlined the steps it says were taken following the employee’s report.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the statement read.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office also commented on the matter.

According to The Athletic, authorities said they have not received a report of a sexual assault related to the incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office has made attempts to locate any evidence to support the potential allegation of a sexual assault,” the statement read.

“At this time, we have not located any evidence to show an assault has occurred. The Sheriff’s Office would absolutely investigate further if provided additional evidence or information.”

Phil Mickelson Remains Away From Professional Golf

The allegations come during a prolonged absence from competitive golf.

Mickelson, 55, has competed in only one LIV Golf event this season. His lone appearance came at LIV Golf South Africa in March, where he finished tied for 48th place.

He did not compete in either the Masters or the PGA Championship and will also miss the U.S. Open, the only major championship he has never won.

Representatives for Mickelson have repeatedly cited a private family health matter as the reason for his absence from the sport.

His uncertain playing future comes at a time when questions continue to surround LIV Golf’s long-term outlook beyond the 2026 season.