Phil Mickelson Responds to Pat Perez’s Ex-Wife Ashley’s Accusations

Phil Mickelson is once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Pat Perez’s ex-wife, Ashley Perez, has finally come forward with details about what happened between her and Mickelson when Pat Perez excused himself to the bathroom, leaving the two alone during the 2015 Barclays tournament dinner.

In a report published by Alan Shipnuck on June 26, 2026, Ashley revealed that Mickelson allegedly approached her with a completely nude photo of himself, where he was flexing his bicep and had an erection, on the phone.

“‘I’m going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me.’” Phil said to Ashley, according to the report.

Mickelson hired defamation lawyer Tom Clare after the Golf Digest report of the six-time major winner’s alleged sexual misconduct at the Santa Fe club.

Clare spoke to Shipnuck on behalf of Mickelson.

“Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately,” he said. “Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.”

Mickelson was accused of inappropriately approaching a female employee at The Farms golf club. After an investigation by the club officials, Mickelson’s membership was revoked, which Clare has claimed otherwise. He stated to The Associated Press that Mickelson resigned on his own.

Phil Mickelson’s Attorney Spoke More on the Private Family Matter

Mickelson has been away from the golf scene for over three months now. He last played the LIV Golf event in South Africa in March. After which, he stepped away to tend to a “family matter”.

No further details were revealed about the matter.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father and man his family deserves,” Clare said to Shipnuck. “Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”

Clare mentioned that Mickelson’s wife, Amy, still provides her “unwavering love” and “support”. Mickelson is still recovering from his past actions.

“Recovery is not a straight line,” he added. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.

Phil Mickelson Still Denies the Previous Allegations

Clare still denied the recent allegations that went public after Golf Digest’s report, but provided no observation on what Ashley had to say about the previous allegation.

Mickelson has apologized twice to his former friend Pat Perez, who still harbors hatred for Mickelson’s actions.

“No person, no article, and no book can present an accurate, complete, or personal story of the life Mr. Mickelson and his family have lived,” Clare elaborated, referring to Shipnuck’s biography on Mickelson. “His story, struggles, and recovery belong to him and to the people who have shared it closely alongside him.”