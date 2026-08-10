Rickie Fowler Dealt Career News Just Days Before PGA Tour Playoffs

Rickie Fowler sat out the Wyndham Championship but finds himself in a nearly perfect spot heading into the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs. Fowler stands a good chance to make a deep playoff run if the star can keep up his current form.

The top 70 golfers qualify for the playoffs with the St. Jude Championship being the first of a three-tournament postseason beginning on Thursday, August 13. Following the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers advance to compete in the BMW Championship on Thursday, August 20.

Finally, the top 30 golfers following these two events will compete in the Tour Championship at East Lake for a chance to be the season champion.

Despite not playing in the Wyndham Championship, Fowler did not see a noticeable drop in the FedEx standings. Heading into the postseason, Fowler sits at No. 28 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings, giving the star a good chance to compete in all three playoff events.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Rickie Fowler Is Currently Projected to Qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake

It is worth noting that Fowler stands a very good chance of advancing to next week’s BMW Championship. That said, Fowler will have little wiggle room over the next two tournaments.

A poor outing at either the St. Jude Championship or BMW Championship could prompt Fowler to drop outside the top 30 golfers, meaning the star would not make the cut for the Tour Championship.

There is still reason to be optimistic as Fowler controls his own destiny when it comes to qualifying for East Lake.

Rickie Fowler Is Projected to Advance to Play in the BMW Championship Following St. Jude

Fowler has notched three straight top-20 finishes, including T8 at the Rocket Classic. Similar performances over the next two weeks would likely qualify Fowler for the Tour Championship.

Fowler sounded optimistic about his game during his last outing at the Rocket Classic.

“I know where I’m at and all that,” Fowler said on July 30, per PGA Tour. “Obviously would like to just play well and have a good week here.

“Play well this week, enjoy some days at home, rest up because it’s going to be a hot, sweaty, muggy run to the finish.”

Jordan Spieth Is in Danger of Being Eliminated from PGA Tour Playoffs Following the St. Jude Championship

Things do not look quite as optimistic for Fowler’s friend Jordan Spieth. The star qualified for the St. Jude Championship but needs a strong outing in order to advance to the BMW Championship.

Spieth is No. 54 in the final regular-season rankings. The golfer needs to climb into the top 50 in the standings during the St. Jude Championship in order to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Otherwise, Spieth will be eliminated from the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs. Spieth still sits in a better position than several star golfers who did not qualify for the postseason.

Brooks Koeopka, Keegan Bradley, Jason Day and Tony Finau are among the notable golfers who did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.