Why Is the Rocket Classic Delayed Sunday? When Are New Tee Times?

Sunday’s final round at the Rocket Classic is starting later than usual, and the leaders can thank the weather forecast. The PGA Tour pushed final-round tee times back to the late morning to steer around overnight storms in Detroit that are predicted to go on into Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

The shift comes after a Saturday that produced the round of the year at Detroit Golf Club, with the lead changing hands in dramatic fashion. Third-round action began at 7:30 a.m. Sunday’s leaders won’t tee off until hours later.

PGA Tour Pushes Back Rocket Classic Final-Round Start

“Due to forecasted storms and rain overnight and into Sunday morning, tee times for the final round of the Rocket Classic will run from approximately 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET in groups of three from Nos. 1 and 10,” the PGA Tour wrote in a Saturday announcement, according to the Detroit Free Press. That’s a later start for the leaders and an earlier one for the back of the field compared with a standard Sunday broadcast window, splitting the field between the first and 10th tees to shorten the time needed to finish.

Play is expected to wrap around 5:45 p.m., unless there’s a playoff. Gates will open to fans at 9:30 a.m., according to The Detroit News, with hospitality service beginning at 11 a.m.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with better chances for widespread coverage Saturday evening than by the time Sunday’s action wraps, according to Local 4‘s Bryan Schuerman. Sunday’s high is forecast in the upper 70s, with shower and thunderstorm chances easing as the day goes on.

ROCKET CLASSIC — ROUND 3 LEADERBOARD Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, MI • Round 3 In Progress • Cut: -3 POS PLAYER CTY TOT R1 R2 R3 ODDS 1 Michael Brennan USA -13 65 67 * +350 T2 Rasmus Højgaard DEN -12 69 68 61 +1600 T2 Davis Riley USA -12 68 64 * +1600 T4 Kristoffer Ventura NOR -11 68 66 65 +3300 T4 Luke Clanton USA -11 66 67 * +4000 T4 Chris Kirk USA -11 65 67 * +1500 T7 Ben James USA -10 67 68 65 +5500 T7 Si Woo Kim KOR -10 69 66 65 +3000 T7 Keegan Bradley USA -10 65 68 * +6500 T7 Xander Schauffele USA -10 66 66 * +850 T7 Michael Kim USA -10 65 67 * +2200 T7 Matt Wallace ENG -10 67 64 * +1800 T7 Cameron Young USA -10 69 61 * +300 T14 Kevin Yu TPE -9 66 70 65 +15000 T14 Rico Hoey PHI -9 66 69 66 +17500 T14 Adrien Saddier FRA -9 67 67 67 +22500 T14 Corey Conners CAN -9 67 67 * +12500 T14 David Lipsky USA -9 67 67 * +22500 T14 Doug Ghim USA -9 65 67 * +3300 T14 Justin Lower USA -9 68 65 * +12500 T14 Rickie Fowler USA -9 63 68 * +2700 T14 Patrick Fishburn USA -9 64 66 * +6500 T14 Patrick Cantlay USA -9 64 66 * +1500 T24 Jordan Spieth USA -6 68 66 70 +100000 T24 Hideki Matsuyama JPN -7 67 68 68 +50000 T41 Tony Finau USA -5 68 67 70 +100000 T48 Peter Malnati USA -6 61 71 * +100000 * = round still in progress. R3 scores shown where complete; players still on course show R1/R2 totals with * in R3. T24+ condensed to notable names. Source: PGA Tour.

Rasmus Højgaard’s Record 61 Reshapes the Leaderboard

Rasmus Højgaard barely made the cut. The Dane opened with rounds of 69 and 68 before catching fire in the third round, firing a bogey-free 61 to match the Detroit Golf Club course record, according to The Detroit News. The mark, originally set by Jake Knapp in 2025, has now been matched three times this week alone. Peter Malnati did it Thursday, Cameron Young matched it Friday, and Højgaard caught up Saturday.

The round vaulted Højgaard from the back of the pack to a share of the lead at 12-under, alongside Davis Riley and Michael Brennan, who birdied four of his first five holes on his way up the board, according to Golfweek‘s tournament tracker. Chris Kirk and Young sit one shot back at 11-under.

Young entered the weekend chasing his third win of 2026 and fourth in his last 12 months on Tour, dating to last summer’s Wyndham Championship. Patrick Cantlay, who shared the 36-hole lead with Young and Patrick Fishburn, is still hunting his first victory in four years, while Rickie Fowler is chasing his first title since 2023, CBS Sports noted entering the weekend. Malnati, who opened with the tournament’s first 61, cooled with a Friday 71 and has not caught back up.

With 34 players within striking distance for much of Saturday, the final round was already shaping up as a battle before the forecast forced a new schedule.