Rory McIlroy Announces Break After Making Honest Admission About His Open Championship

Rory McIlroy is stepping away from competitive golf after a disappointing finish at The Open Championship, saying he plans to finally celebrate one of the biggest achievements of his career with his family.

After tying for 40th at 1-under par at Royal Birkdale, the world No. 2 admitted he never found the momentum he needed throughout the week. The result capped a stretch in which McIlroy finished outside the top 30 in two of the year’s final three majors, despite winning the Masters in April.

Now, the six-time major champion says his focus is shifting away from golf and toward spending time with wife Erica McIlroy and their daughter, Poppy.

Rory McIlroy Admits He Felt ‘Stuck in Neutral’ at The Open

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McIlroy struggled to build consistency during all four rounds at Royal Birkdale.

While he drove the ball well throughout the tournament, his approach shots and putting kept him from moving up the leaderboard.

“I was just sort of stuck in neutral for most of the week. Even par over the weekend is not going to get it done,” McIlroy told reporters.

“I just felt like any time I got a little bit of momentum out there, I seemed to make a bogey. It was just one of those weeks I couldn’t get it going.”

Even with the disappointing finish, McIlroy said he still views the season positively because of his Masters victory.

“This season feels very similar to last season. Obviously I won the first major of the year and fell off a little bit after that, but any time you win a major in a year, you have to be pleased about that.”

The Back-to-Back Masters Winner Says Family Comes Before His Next Tournament

Instead of immediately returning to competition, McIlroy said he plans to spend the next several weeks with his family.

The 37-year-old revealed he has not yet taken time to celebrate his Masters victory because of his busy schedule.

“I haven’t really taken the time to enjoy that or celebrate that,” he said. “Poppy’s got another four weeks off school until she goes back, so I’m just going to enjoy the summer holidays with her and Erica. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

McIlroy has previously said he is at a point in his career where he no longer feels the need to play a full schedule.

Asked whether competing every week on the PGA Tour still motivates him the way it once did, he agreed that his priorities have changed.

“Yes, that’s fair,” McIlroy said.

“I think it just sort of ebbs and flows. There’s been years where I’ve given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t. I guess I’m just at a stage that I have other things that I prioritize. I came to that decision last year, and I’m just sort of doing the same thing.”

Rory McIlroy Also Addressed Bryson DeChambeau During The Open

McIlroy also generated headlines during the tournament with comments about Bryson DeChambeau after the American received a two-shot penalty for improving his lie by trampling long grass near his ball.

McIlroy described the ruling as “pretty obvious” and later said he was “not particularly fond of” DeChambeau, calling some of his actions during the incident “performative.”

Despite those comments, McIlroy said DeChambeau competing at September’s Irish Open would benefit the event.

“I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely,” McIlroy said. “Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yes, it would be great for the tournament.”