Rory McIlroy Rips ‘Performative’ Bryson DeChambeau for Open Antics

Players at The Open Championship were largely sympathetic toward Bryson DeChambeau following Round 3, but Rory McIlroy went a different route.

DeChambeau was the No. 1 storyline Friday into Saturday after his two-stroke penalty — and his reaction to the penalty — on the fifth hole in Round 2.

Rory McIlroy Shreds Bryson DeChambeau for Holding Open ‘Hostage’

McIlroy had his first chance to weigh in following his own third-round performance, and he unloaded on his rival.

“Late night for everyone. Look, I won’t pretend to be up here and defend Bryson — I’m not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it is performative,” McIlroy told reporters after his round. “I think a lot of it is for attention, and to hold the tournament hostage like that … I didn’t feel like it was a great look.”

Some of McIlroy’s annoyances were aimed at just how long it took for the DeChambeau situation to play out. For some reason, the R&A went back to the scene of the crime with DeChambeau while litigating the situation. Certainly, it took longer than usual to sort out the post-round situation, and because of that, players who made the cut were left waiting for third-round tee times. That couldn’t be settled until DeChambeau’s score was settled, and even then, there was the threat of DeChambeau withdrawing out of protest.

Rory McIlroy Supports Decision to Penalize Bryson DeChambeau

McIlroy also weighed in on the actual golf merits of the ruling, saying he agreed with the penalty and knew something was off when he saw happening in real time.

“I was watching it live up in the players’ lounge, watching it with a few other players. As soon as he made the step into the ball, we all looked at each other and said ‘That didn’t look right,'” McIlroy recalled.

“When I heard he was called in by the rules official, it was pretty obvious why. I think there’s no doubt he improved the line of his backswing. Whether it was careless or intentional, I don’t think that matters. Hopefully it was careless, but I think the two-shot penalty was justified.”

The two superstars have had no shortage of drama over the last handful of years. DeChambeau eked out his second US Open in 2024, getting the better of McIlroy, who was in the mix until the end. McIlroy rebounded a few months later, winning his first career Masters to complete the grand slam, and doing so from the final grouping alongside … DeChambeau.

After that final round, DeChambeau claimed McIlroy iced him out for the entire round, supposedly refusing to speak with his playing partner.