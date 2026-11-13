Rory McIlroy Blasts Dubai Course Conditions Amid Historic Title Chase

Rory McIlroy is in prime position to make history at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, but the six-time major champion isn’t particularly happy with the conditions he’s facing.

McIlroy entered the tournament looking to capture his eighth Race to Dubai title, which would match Colin Montgomerie’s record.

Despite making a strong start to the tournament, McIlroy expressed frustration with the playing conditions following Friday’s second round at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Northern Irishman carded a two-under 70, moving to five under par and into a share of the lead with Tyrrell Hatton.

However, his post-round comments suggested the Earth Course was presenting challenges beyond what even the experienced three-time tournament winner had anticipated.

Rory McIlroy Criticizes Dubai Course Conditions After Second Round

According to talkSPORT’s November 13 report, McIlroy expressed frustration with the increasingly difficult playing conditions at the Earth Course.

The 37-year-old pointed to the fairways drying out as the tournament progressed, leaving players with difficult lies despite finding the short grass.

He also raised concerns about the quality of the putting surfaces, describing the greens as bumpy and difficult to navigate.

McIlroy suggested that the combination of the course setup and its condition had made this the most challenging version of the Earth Course he had experienced in 17 years competing at the venue.

His frustrations are not entirely new.

Following Thursday’s opening round, McIlroy had already discussed the punishing rough, challenging crosswinds and imperfect putting surfaces.

“The course set up was a little bit more difficult than in previous years,” he told reporters Thursday, according to The National.

He also acknowledged that the greens weren’t in the same condition as those at Yas Links, where the DP World Tour played the previous week.

Despite the challenges, McIlroy managed to put together another solid performance Friday.

He will enter the weekend tied with Hatton for the lead, but will have to manage tough conditions for the next two days if he wants to secure DP World Tour history.

McIlroy Chasing Historic Eighth Race to Dubai Title

The stakes are high for McIlroy, who entered the season-ending championship second in the Race to Dubai standings behind Eugenio Chacarra.

Another season-long title would move him alongside Colin Montgomerie, whose eight European Tour Order of Merit victories remain the record.

McIlroy has already captured the honor seven times, including each of the previous four seasons.

The 2026 finale also presents an opportunity for him to snap a lengthy individual tournament victory drought.

McIlroy has gone without a tournament victory since defending his Masters title in April, despite repeatedly putting himself in contention.

His latest opportunity comes at a familiar venue.

McIlroy previously won the DP World Tour Championship in 2012, 2015 and 2024, establishing himself as one of the event’s most successful competitors.

A victory Sunday would guarantee him the Race to Dubai crown regardless of how Chacarra and other challengers perform.

McIlroy will begin Saturday’s third round alongside Hatton, with the pair sharing the lead at five under par.

Although the playing conditions have clearly tested his patience, McIlroy remains in position to finish his season with another significant achievement.

If he can handle the challenges of the Earth Course over the final two rounds, he could leave Dubai with both a tournament victory and a place alongside Montgomerie in the record books.