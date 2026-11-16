Rory McIlroy’s Father’s Health Crisis Explained After Life-Changing Surgery

Rory McIlroy revealed that his father, Gerry McIlroy, underwent a double lung transplant in September after an 18-month health battle. The 67-year-old has spent the past two months recovering in a Cleveland hospital following the major surgery.

McIlroy, 37, opened up about his father’s health after winning his eighth Race to Dubai title on November 15. He fought back tears as he dedicated the win to Gerry, who had asked him to bring home the title while recovering in the hospital.

“He’s been in the hospital for the last two months,” McIlroy said in a video shared by the DP World Tour. “[He] underwent a huge operation at the end of September and he’s recovering well, thankfully.”

McIlroy later confirmed that his father received a double lung transplant after his condition reached the point where surgery was the last remaining treatment option.

While McIlroy has not publicly identified the specific lung disease his father was battling, the Mayo Clinic explains that doctors typically consider lung transplantation when serious lung damage makes it difficult for the body to get enough oxygen and other treatments are no longer effective.

What Is a Double Lung Transplant and Why Would Someone Need One?

A double lung transplant is a surgical procedure that replaces both damaged or diseased lungs with healthy lungs from a donor.

According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors may recommend the procedure when medications and breathing devices can no longer adequately treat a patient’s lung condition.

Several diseases can cause the type of severe lung damage that may require transplantation, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension.

COPD, which includes emphysema, makes it harder to breathe as the lungs become damaged. Pulmonary fibrosis causes scarring in the lungs, while cystic fibrosis can lead to repeated infections and worsening lung damage. Pulmonary hypertension causes high blood pressure in the blood vessels that carry blood to the lungs.

These are general conditions that can lead to lung transplantation. McIlroy has not disclosed whether Gerry has any of them.

Speaking to reporters following the tournament, McIlroy explained how his father’s condition progressed.

“It’s obviously been difficult,” he said. “He’s been living with this for a while, for 18 months, and it got to the point where the last resort was he needed a transplant. So he had a double lung transplant in September. Thankfully, the operation was a success and he’s recovering well.”

What Are the Risks of a Double Lung Transplant?

Although a double lung transplant can help patients with severe lung disease, the procedure carries significant risks.

The Mayo Clinic identifies organ rejection and infection as two of the most serious complications following lung transplantation.

Organ rejection occurs when the body’s immune system recognizes the transplanted lungs as foreign tissue and attempts to attack them. The risk is highest shortly after surgery.

To reduce that risk, transplant recipients must take immunosuppressant medications for the rest of their lives.

However, those medications also weaken the immune system, making patients more vulnerable to infections, particularly in the lungs.

Anti-rejection medications can also cause side effects, including weight gain, high cholesterol, kidney damage, diabetes, osteoporosis and high blood pressure.

Doctors closely monitor transplant recipients for complications during recovery and provide ongoing treatment to help protect the donated lungs.

Rory McIlroy Shares Update on Father’s Recovery After Surgery

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McIlroy revealed that he spent nine days in the intensive care unit with his father in Cleveland following the operation.

The golfer initially questioned whether he should travel overseas to compete while Gerry remained hospitalized.

“If things were not looking as good as they were, I probably wouldn’t have felt comfortable traveling or being too far away, but he’s got an amazing team up there, and the doctors and nurses are absolutely incredible,” McIlroy explained.

He credited the medical staff with helping his father make progress.

“He’s been making a really steady recovery. I went up to see him before I left for Abu Dhabi a couple of weeks ago, and he said to me, ‘Rors, go and win me the Race to Dubai.'”

McIlroy said he kept that request in mind while competing in the Middle East.

“So that was in my head for the last two weeks, and I really wanted to do it for him and I know he’s in his hospital bed and he would have been watching this morning,” he said. “It was nice to be able to get it done for him.”

McIlroy Credits His Father for Inspiring His Golf Career

McIlroy also spoke about his close relationship with Gerry, who introduced him to golf and encouraged him to pursue a professional career.

“My dad is a massive part of my life and has been my biggest supporter, [and he] is the one that got me into the game and the one that told me to follow my dreams and never give up and never think that you’re not good enough or you’re not big enough,” McIlroy said.

The golfer secured his eighth Race to Dubai title on November 15, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Order of Merit titles.

Tyrrell Hatton won the World Tour Championship tournament itself, while McIlroy finished the season atop the DP World Tour rankings.