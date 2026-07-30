Rory McIlroy Loses Millions In 2026 PGA Earnings Before Letting Loose in Ibiza

Rory McIlroy finished the 2026 major championship season with the biggest payday in golf, but the Masters champion’s record earnings also came with the largest estimated tax bill among players competing in the four biggest golf tournaments of the year.

According to tax analysis by golfclubs4cash, McIlroy earned approximately $5.34 million in prize money across the four major championships. The analysis estimates that more than $2.1 million of those winnings will go toward taxes, making him the highest taxpayer among major competitors this season.

After completing another successful major campaign, McIlroy headed to Greece for a family vacation before later being spotted celebrating in Ibiza.

Rory McIlroy’s Masters Victory Led to Golf’s Biggest Major Payday

The largest share of McIlroy’s earnings came at Augusta National, where he successfully defended his Masters title in April.

McIlroy defeated Scottie Scheffler by one stroke to capture the $4.5 million winner’s check, earning his sixth career major championship and moving level with Nick Faldo on the all-time European major winners list, behind only Harry Vardon.

The victory also made McIlroy just the fourth golfer to successfully defend a Masters title.

However, the win also created his biggest tax obligation.

Golfclubs4cash estimated that competitors at the Masters were subject to a combined federal and Georgia state tax rate of 41.99% in 2026. Applied to McIlroy’s winner’s check, that translates to an estimated tax bill of approximately $1.9 million from Augusta National alone.

McIlroy continued to earn prize money throughout the remainder of major season, finishing tied for seventh at the PGA Championship to collect $637,050 before adding $128,756 with a tie for 32nd at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

He concluded the year’s majors with a tie for 40th at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, earning another $69,750.

According to the analysis, McIlroy’s total major earnings reached approximately $5.34 million, leaving an estimated after-tax total of roughly $3.13 million.

The Mirror also reported that McIlroy earned approximately $3.2 million from his remaining PGA Tour events after intentionally reducing his schedule to focus on the majors. After estimated taxes, his total PGA Tour take-home for 2026 is projected to be about $5.1 million.

McIlroy was not alone in facing a seven-figure tax bill. According to the analysis, six golfers owed more than $1.33 million in taxes on their major earnings this season.

Rory McIlroy Unwinds With Family Vacation Before Ibiza Celebration

Following the conclusion of major championship season at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy took time away from golf with longtime friend Shane Lowry.

The two Irish golfers traveled to Greece with their wives and families shortly after The Open concluded.

Photos shared on social media by Lowry’s wife, Wendy, showed the families enjoying beach outings, dinners together and activities with their children.

The vacation came after both players competed in all four major championships during one of the busiest stretches of the golf calendar.

Days later, McIlroy was spotted at Pacha Ibiza, one of Spain’s best-known nightclubs, continuing his offseason break.

The appearance mirrored last year, when McIlroy celebrated at a beach club in Saint-Tropez after winning his first Masters title and completing the career Grand Slam.

That historic victory placed McIlroy alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only golfers to achieve the feat.

During that celebration, McIlroy joked with reporters about the location of his iconic green jacket.

“It’s on the yacht,” he said.