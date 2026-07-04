Rory McIlroy News Emerges on Friday After Wimbledon Appearance With Wife Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy is making good use of his time after moving to London with his family. Just a few days ago, he paid an early visit to Royal Birkdale to try out the course, taking his time to adjust to links golf.

The amusing part is that he did so after skipping the final Signature Event of the season, the Travelers Championship, ensuring that he would not meet the minimum requirement of playing 15 events.

Now, this week, he is once again trying out another links golf course.

McIlroy, his friend Shane Lowry and Luke Donald were out playing at St Enodoc Golf Club in Cornwall. It is considered one of the best courses in England for experiencing the twists, turns and undulating terrain typical of links golf.

Last week, McIlroy said that getting an early feel for courses has worked well for him this year.

As a result, he is putting in the time to familiarize himself with the style of play ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open and the final major of the season, The Open Championship.

“Links golf season,” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to @stenodocgolf members and staff for the hospitality. Loved it.”

Rory McIlroy, His Wife Erica Stoll & Ex-Fiancée Caroline Wozniacki Attended Wimbledon

McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, made an appearance at Wimbledon this week alongside several other golf stars. The six-time major champion shared some cute moments with his wife.

Those moments, along with his choice to wear the Green Jacket, became the talk of the tournament. So much so that Novak Djokovic jokingly challenged him for the jacket.

Along with the couple, a familiar face from McIlroy’s past was also present at Centre Court.

Caroline Wozniacki made an appearance at Wimbledon this week. She is a former tennis star and McIlroy’s ex-fiancée. The couple split famously back in 2014.

Wozniacki documented her return to the Grand Slam tournament. She posted photos of her visit on Instagram.

“The grass @wimbledon is always greener,” Wozniacki wrote.

Rory McIlroy Bracing for Punishment From PGA Tour

As mentioned before, McIlroy is possibly going to miss the 15-game mark. Missing the minimum requirement usually brings strict consequences. Players can lose their membership for the following season.

However, the PGA Tour might not punish McIlroy. He might be retaining his full playing rights for 2027. Tour officials can apply a specific exemption to save his status.

The PGA Tour handbook contains a specific clause for foreign members. The commissioner holds the power to waive the requirement. But no final decision has been reached yet.

When the news broke about this special exemption, the golfing world was not happy because of the special treatment. Now, it remains to be seen what the final decision will be.