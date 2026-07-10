Rory McIlroy Reveals Feelings After Personal Decision With Wife, Erica Stoll & Family

Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, recently shifted from their Florida home to the Wentworth estate for the summer.

Getting settled in London has its perks. He’s been actively playing in links golf courses to prepare for the Open Championship.

He spoke to the media about the decision at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“It’s been really nice. We’ve been basing ourselves here from the middle of May,” McIlroy said. “Straight after the PGA Championship, we came here, got ourselves settled at Wentworth.”

“I’ve probably made a couple of trips back and forth. It’s been lovely,” he added. “Nice to play a little bit of links golf the last couple of weeks and enjoy the run-up to obviously this event and The Open.”

McIlroy’s move to London is not permanent, at least not yet. But this time he definitely chose to spend more time there. In 2025, he settled across the pond after the Travelers Championship. This time, almost a month before.

It seems a permanent move is not very far away.

Rory McIlroy is Skipping Golf for More Family Time

McIlroy is slowly transitioning into more of a family man than a purely professional golfer. He’s playing as per his convenience and spending more time with his family.

He has teed off in only nine events this year, which is much lower than usual.

“The benefits are seeing my family more. Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life,” McIlroy said, speaking about the decision on Thursday. “I’m nearly 20 years into this. I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible.”

He is not using the lighter schedule just for family time. He is also getting practice in those weeks.

“I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good,” McIlroy added. “So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow. The little bit of extra practice actually helps in some ways.”

Rory McIlroy on His Decision to Wear the Masters Jacket At Wimbledon

McIlroy and Erica were spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon last week.

What caught everyone’s eye was McIlroy donning his prestigious Masters green jacket. It became the talk of the tournament. Novak Djokovic even challenged the star to a tennis duel for the jacket.

“That was the first time I had the green jacket on since Augusta,” McIlroy said. “If you can’t wear it there, where can you wear it?”

Besides the six-time major winner, many other golfers attended the event, like Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood.

“It was nice to be with everyone, to be with Luke and some of the guys from The Ryder Cup,” he added. “The Royal Box is always a lovely day out.”