Tommy Fleetwood News Emerges Before the Genesis Scottish Open

Tommy Fleetwood will be playing the fourth major of the year at home. The Open Championship next week tees off at Royal Birkdale in Southport, a place where the 35-year-old spent his childhood years.

The people of his town welcomed him this season by surprising him with a mural near the course. It will be a fan attraction, hosting multiple live events throughout the week.

Fleetwood is the local favourite this year and he is willing to leave no stone unturned to win the event.

During the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy paid a visit to the course to test it out. Now Fleetwood has followed suit.

He, too, practiced shooting some golf balls on the course last week. The whole visit was filmed by R&A and was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

“The feeling that Links golf gives you on a beautiful sunny day with a bit of wind is very special,” he stated. “I was flying into Manchester the other day, in the distance, the way that we flew in, you could see the coastline and Birkdale stood out.”

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Fleetwood has won only once on the PGA Tour, at last year’s Tour Championship.

It’s an amazing time for the town, an amazing time for Southport and everybody here,” he added. “Having the Open back is really special. It’s only ever one place where you’re from and you’re born. So many close connections to the town. It fills me with goosebumps, butterflies, nerves and excitement.”

Playing in the Open Championship at his home has been a dream for him, one that he is about to live next week.

“I dreamt as a kid just to be able to play the Open, so hopefully you know if I can play well and compete,” Fleetwood said.

Tommy Fleetwood is Working Actively for Golf

Fleetwood has been very active in the golf world after getting back to his home.

Last week, he revealed a partnership with Rossall School. This independent school sits on the Fylde Coast in Lancashire.

Starting in September 2026, the school will host the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. This makes it the exclusive independent school partner in the UK.

This collaboration introduces the fully funded Tommy Fleetwood Scholarship. It aims to support a young golfer showing exceptional talent and dedication. Applications opened on July 2.

“Rossall’s commitment to excellence, both in the classroom and on the golf course, immediately stood out to me,” Fleetwood said. “The school shares our belief that young athletes should be given every opportunity to develop as golfers, students and people.”

Tommy Fleetwood and His Wife Clare Made an Appearance at the Royal Box

Before heading to the Genesis Scottish Open, Fleetwood visited Wimbledon along with his wife Clare. He attended Day 3 of the tennis championships on July 1. Fleetwood sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

He joined a star-studded group of golfing peers. This included Justin Rose, Luke Donald and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who wore his green jacket to the event.

Presently, Fleetwood is in North Berwick. He will be competing in the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.