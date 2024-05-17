Video Shows World Number 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Being Arrested by Police

A viral video shows Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number 1 golfer, under arrest on a felony assault accusation and being led away by two police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 17.

You can see the video below. According to VINELink, Scott Alexander Scheffler, 27, was taken into the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 7:28 a.m. on May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jeff Darlington, ESPN’s NFL reporter, wrote on X, “Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla.”

Darlington continued, “The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.”`Louisville Metro police made the arrest.

The Video Shows a Reporter Interacting With the Officers As They Lead Scottie Scheffler Away

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

“Guys, guys, guys,” a man whose voice appears in the video says as he follows Scheffler, who is wearing shorts and a T-short. ESPN reported that this was Darlington.

An officer tells the man talking to get back. The man speaking reveals he is a reporter. Scheffler is led past a bus.

“You need to get out of the way,” the officer told Darlington at one point. “Right now, he’s going to jail, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Scheffler didn’t stay in custody very long.

“He’s charged with assault second, criminal mischief, and disregarding an officer’s signals,” the attorney for Scottie Scheffler, Steve Romines, told reporters after the golfer was released from custody. He said the assault charge is a felony.

CNN reported that he is charged “with second-degree assault on a police officer – a felony – along with lesser charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.”

“We will just let it all play out,” the attorney said. “It’s moving pretty fast at this time. We will litigate the case as it comes.”

In an interview with EPSN, Darlington provided more details. “He tried to pull around what he believed to be security,” he said of Scheffler.

They were police officers. When he didn’t stop, the police officer “attached himself to the vehicle,” Darlington said. Scheffler traveled another 10 yards before stopping, he said. The police officer pulled at his arm, trying to pull him out of the car, according to Darlington. Scheffler eventually opened the door, he said. The police officer then pulled Scheffler out of the car and pushed him “up against the car and immediately put him in handcuffs,” Darlington said.

He said Scheffler was “very stunned” about what was happening while he was in handcuffs and said “Please help me,” to Darlington. He said that Scheffler did not know what was going on and the situation unfolded very “aggressively” and “very rapidly.” He said Scheffler was detained in the vehicle for 20 minutes. Darlington said the police officers did not understand that Scheffler was a golfer in the tournament or the number one player in the world.

The arrest citation, posted on X by journalist Natalia Martinez, says that Detective Gillis “was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course.”

The citation continues, “Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic. Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform, and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket.”

Detective Gillis “stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gill’s uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair,” the citation says.

Scottie Scheffler Released a Statement, Saying, ‘There Was a Big Misunderstanding’

Scheffler later released a statement to Darlington, which Darlington posted on his X page.

“Statement from Scottie Scheffler to me: ‘This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today,'” he said.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective,” Scheffler’s statement to Darlington continued.

According to NBC News, Scheffler’s arrest came after he was “seen driving on a median” toward the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, where a PGA championship event was being held. He did not follow an officer’s order to stop, NBC News reported.

A PGA of America spokesman told CNN, “As this is an ongoing situation, we will let you know of any updates as they come.”

According to ESPN, it’s not yet clear whether Scheffler, the Masters champion, would play in Friday’s second-round of the tournament. ESPN reported that “he’s scheduled to tee off at 10:08 a.m. ET” on May 17.

It’s been an eventful month for the golfer. Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, announced the birth of their first child on May 8.