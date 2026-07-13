Scottie Scheffler Reveals First Action After Unfortunately Missing the Cut at Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler broke his long-standing record of not missing the cut, going 78 consecutive games without missing the cut last week at the Scottish Open.

The World No. 1 unfortunately carded a second-round 72, finishing even par and missing the cut. He had to head home early.

Scheffler announced that his plans definitely changed after the unfortunate incident. Now, on Monday, at Royal Birkdale, he shed more light on what he did after.

“I came down here,” Scheffler jokingly said before tracing his steps. “I rested Friday afternoon; Saturday for us was a travel day. We drove down here with two kids in the car, which can be exciting, but we survived the drive.”

Scheffler is not going to slack off on practice after the unfortunate incident at the Renaissance Club.

“Just got settled in here. I came out yesterday, played 18 holes, and got a little bit of extra prep that I wasn’t expecting to have,” he said.

Before the first round at the Scottish Open, Scheffler went for some swings at the North Berwick Golf Club.

“During the week last week, my caddy, Ted, was out there, and I, Meredith, Remy and Bennett had all kind of walked around a little bit,” Scheffler said. “I hit a couple of chips, but that was about it and Bennett hit a lot more shots than I did out there.

Scottie Scheffler’s Good Friend Succeeded Where He Failed

Scheffler was out of weekend play last week. But his good friend Tom Kim went on to lift the trophy on Sunday. The 24-year-old shares a very deep bond with the Scheffler family and is one of their closest friends.

He practices with the World No. 1 on a regular basis. Recently, they went on a double date together after Kim got married.

After staying single for years, he tied the knot with Dallas native Lee Seo-yeon.

“I think Scottie has been such a great role model for a lot of people,” Kim revealed to the press after the win. “If you listen to his press conferences, it comes from a lot of self-awareness and a lot of maturity.”

Scottie Scheffler Wishes to Play in New Zealand

Scheffler is planning to extend his season to the fall, which usually ends in September. With the recent PGA Tour changes, he could be teeing off in international events, especially in New Zealand and Australia.

“The fall is a special time for our family,” he said. “It’s where we can really check out and be together, and I get to spend a lot of time with my kids. So I hold those moments pretty sacred.

But at the same time, I love golf and I would love to be able to play more internationally. Like Australia; New Zealand is a place we would love to be able to go to. My wife has always wanted to go to New Zealand.”