Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith & New Baby Joined Golfer After Arrest

More details are emerging on the bizarre events surrounding Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and how his wife Meredith Scheffler encouraged the golfer during the challenging time. Charges have since been dropped on what both parties described as miscommunication as Scottie attempted to arrive at the Valhalla Golf Club for the second round of the PGA Championship on May 17, 2024.

The Ringer’s Nathan Hubbard reported that Meredith and the couple’s newborn joined Scottie in Louisville following his arrest. The trip came just days after Scottie announced the news of the couple’s new baby in a May 13, 2024, Instagram post.

“On Friday morning, he came straight in [after the arrest]. He saluted the crowd [in player dining] who were gathering, eating their eggs, grabbed a plate of eggs, sat with his team, approved a quick statement, started to tell the story,” Hubbard explained during a May 20, 2024 episode of the “Fairway Rollin'” podcast. “He had a little bit of bruising on his left arm. It was very clear from that moment that Scottie was shocked at what had transpired.

“And that he certainly, from his own words and from the words of multiple eyewitnesses in the media who were there, that Scottie was not the aggressor. But I can tell you this, Scottie woke up on Saturday [the day after the arrest] and was in tears,” Hubbard continued. “And he was just sad about the incident. You can imagine that on Friday, his body was firing so much adrenaline that he just went out and played the round.

“But by Saturday, Meredith flew in that morning, or came in on Friday with a newborn. But he just wasn’t himself. And you could tell it from the opening hole all the way through that round [third round of the PGA Championship].”

Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith Enjoyed a 4th of July Trip to Colorado

It has been a year of changes for Scottie and Meredith. The couple was able to get away for the Fourth of July holiday.

Scottie posted photos from a quick trip to Telluride, Colo. The family enjoyed time in nature, life with their newborn son and of course, Scottie mixed in a little golf.

“Escaped the heat for the 4th 🇺🇸,” Scottie said in a July 8 Instagram post.

Scottie Scheffler Planned to Leave Any Golf Tournament to Be Present for the Birth of the Couple’s 1st Child

Despite the success on the course, the year has not been without stress for Scottie. The golfer spent PGA Tour tournaments like the Masters being on call in case Meredith went into labor. Scottie had committed to leaving whatever tournament he was playing to witness the birth of the couple’s first child.

“It’s a very, very special time for both of us,” Scottie told CBS’ Jim Nantz after winning his second green jacket on April 14. “I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again.

“I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time. So, looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. It’s been a long week here without her, but just looking forward to getting home.”