Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Quietly Reaches New Milestone During Career-Changing Week

Charlie Woods added another milestone to his junior golf career at TPC Sawgrass, recording his best finish at the Junior Players Championship just days after announcing a new partnership with TaylorMade.

The 17-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods finished the tournament at 1-under par after shooting a final-round 71. Woods posted rounds of 71, 73 and 71 for a three-round total of 215, leaving him tied for eighth.

Woods entered the final round four shots off the lead and gave himself opportunities to move higher with five birdies during an eventful closing 18 holes. Four bogeys prevented him from climbing further, but his 1-under round secured his first top-10 finish at the prestigious American Junior Golf Association event.

JP Lynch ultimately captured the title after closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 8-under, one shot clear of the field.

Charlie Woods Records His Best Junior Players Championship Finish

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Woods’ performance at TPC Sawgrass marked another notable result as he prepares for the next stage of his golf career.

The rising senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, won the 2025 AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational and has committed to play college golf at Florida State beginning in 2027.

His latest result came on one of junior golf’s biggest stages. The Junior Players Championship brings together a strong field of young players at TPC Sawgrass, the same venue that hosts The Players Championship on the PGA Tour.

Woods began the final day within striking distance and mixed birdies with bogeys throughout his round. His five birdies ultimately helped him finish under par for the tournament and improve on his previous appearances in the event.

The top-10 showing also arrived as Woods continues trying to move up the amateur rankings. He entered the event ranked No. 306 in the AJGA rankings and No. 1,869 in the world amateur rankings.

Charlie Woods Joins Tiger Woods With New TaylorMade Deal

Woods arrived at the Junior Players Championship following another significant development in his young career.

TaylorMade announced that Woods had signed an NIL — Name, Image and Likeness — agreement with the equipment company. The deal puts him with the same brand as his father, who has maintained a longstanding relationship with TaylorMade.

The company officially welcomed Charlie in a social media video Friday evening.

“Just getting started. Welcome to the squad, Charlie Woods. #TeamTaylorMade,” TaylorMade wrote.

Charlie appeared in the announcement wearing a TaylorMade hat. The partnership places him on a roster that also includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda.

TaylorMade Golf CEO and President David Abeles said Charlie’s competitive approach and development made him a fit for the company as he prepares to move from junior to college golf.

“We build our roster of athletes around those who are driven by the game of golf and have an unmatched desire to compete at the highest level,” Abeles said. “Charlie epitomizes that every time he tees it up. The growth of his game over the last few years speaks for itself and we are humbled he chose TaylorMade to support him as he competes at the junior level and during his transition to collegiate golf.”