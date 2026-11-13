Tiger Woods Issues Heartfelt Statement Following Dan Hicks’ Death

Tiger Woods has joined the golf world in mourning the loss of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks, sharing a heartfelt tribute to a man he considered a close friend.

Hicks, who became one of golf’s most recognizable voices during more than three decades at NBC Sports, died Wednesday at the age of 64 following what his family described as an acute illness.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from players, broadcasters and organizations throughout the sport.

Now, Woods has offered his own remembrance, reflecting on their friendship and the tremendous impact Hicks made throughout his career.

The 15-time major champion praised Hicks not only for his contributions to golf broadcasting but also for the kindness and warmth he brought to their personal relationship.

Tiger Woods Shares Emotional Tribute to Dan Hicks

In a statement posted to social media, Woods described Hicks as a beloved figure whose influence extended far beyond the broadcast booth.

Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed.Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the… https://t.co/1Pf8YFF5hT — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 13, 2026

“Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Woods wrote. “His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed.”

The golf legend then reflected on his personal relationship with the longtime announcer.

“Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course,” Woods continued.

He also praised the professionalism and dedication Hicks demonstrated throughout his decades covering the sport.

Woods concluded his statement by offering condolences to Hicks’ wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, and their three daughters.

He expressed hope that the family would find comfort in the widespread appreciation for Hicks and the lasting influence he had on those who knew him.

The tribute carries particular significance because Hicks spent much of his broadcasting career documenting Woods’ remarkable achievements.

Hicks’ legendary “Expect anything different?” call during the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, as Tiger drained a 12-foot birdie putt to force a playoff, still stands out as one of the most memorable calls in all of sports.

Woods went on to defeat Mediate in an 18-hole playoff that required an additional sudden-death hole, securing his 14th major championship.

The moment remains an iconic part of Woods’ career and Hicks’ broadcasting legacy.

Golf World Continues Mourning Legendary NBC Broadcaster

Woods’ tribute adds another prominent voice to the widespread reaction following Hicks’ sudden death.

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and became the network’s lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000.

Beyond golf, he called numerous Olympic events, including Michael Phelps’ historic performances at the 2008 Beijing Games, along with Notre Dame football and other major sporting events.

His family announced his passing Thursday, with Storm remembering him as a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished friend.

NBC Sports also paid tribute to Hicks, praising both his storytelling ability and the personal qualities that made him such a respected colleague.

Woods was far from the only golf legend to remember Hicks as a close friend, showing the clear impact Hicks had on the sport.

Jack Nicklaus also shared an emotional tribute following Hicks’ death, recalling the many interviews they conducted together and the personal connection they developed over the years.

For Woods and countless others throughout golf, Hicks’ legacy extends beyond the unforgettable sporting moments he helped bring to television audiences.

His voice will forever be associated with some of the sport’s greatest achievements, but the personal friendships he built along the way appear to have been just as meaningful.