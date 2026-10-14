Tiger Woods Makes Candid Admission About Son Charlie Woods Facing Pressure He Never Experienced

Tiger Woods knows what it’s like to be a teenage golf sensation, but the 15-time major champion admits his son, Charlie Woods, is growing up with a level of attention he never experienced at the same age.

Charlie has spent years drawing comparisons to his famous father, especially since the two began competing together at the 2020 PNC Championship.

At a press conference ahead of the 2024 PNC Championship, Woods was asked whether he had been as comfortable with the spotlight as Charlie appeared at 15.

“No. It’s a different time and era. I didn’t have this much attention,” Woods said, according to the PNC Championship interview.

Woods recalled meeting golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Byron Nelson when he was a teenager, an experience that came while he was still balancing high school golf with opportunities to play alongside established professionals.

“As you said, I met Jack that day, but also I met Byron Nelson for the first time that day, as well. That was a great day back in those days. I warmed up for Jack, and I had to get back for my high school match that afternoon,” Woods explained.

Tiger Woods Explains Why Charlie Faces More Attention Than He Did as a Teenager

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Woods was already an accomplished junior golfer at Charlie’s age. At 15, he became the youngest player to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and earned recognition as one of the country’s top young golfers.

However, Woods said the biggest difference between their experiences is how much the world has changed.

“That’s what Charlie is doing. He’s playing golf with us, and then playing the high school matches,” Woods said.

“The type of attention is very different than what I had. We didn’t have social media. We didn’t have camera phones. We didn’t have any of that. It was kind of hearsay amongst neighbors. It was a different time and era.”

Woods experienced some of that early attention during a clinic hosted by Nicklaus at Bel-Air Country Club. According to accounts of the event, Nicklaus asked the teenage golfer to demonstrate his swing in front of the crowd.

Charlie, meanwhile, has competed in front of television cameras and large galleries since his early appearances alongside his father.

Despite those circumstances, Woods has emphasized that he wants his son to develop his own identity rather than feel obligated to match his accomplishments.

“Charlie is Charlie,” Woods said during the 2024 PNC Championship.

The former world No. 1 also addressed Charlie’s potential in a Golf Digest interview reported in 2020.

“I don’t know. It depends how bad he wants it,” Woods said when asked whether his son could follow a similar path.

Charlie Woods Continues Making His Own Name in High School Golf

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Charlie has continued developing his game while competing for The Benjamin School in Florida.

In September 2026, the high school senior returned to the Palm League Championship at Biltmore Golf Course in Miami, hoping to defend his individual title.

According to Golfweek, Charlie shot an even-par 71 to finish eighth overall.

Although he didn’t repeat as the individual champion, he helped secure another team victory for Benjamin.

The defending FHSAA Class 1A state champions rallied on the back nine to secure the Palm League team title, with Charlie making a birdie on the 18th hole.

Benjamin teammate Andrew Tsar, an SMU commit, earned individual medalist honors with a 2-under 69.

The result came one year after Charlie won the individual tournament title with a 5-under 66, helping Benjamin capture the championship.