Tiger Woods Makes Personal Announcement on Wednesday After Big Investment Success

Tiger Woods’ backed company, Full Swing, which specializes in golf technology, was recently acquired by Golf Channel’s parent company, Versant, for $530 million.

The 15-time major winner had about a 1-2% stake in the company. His investment after the acquisition would be worth close to $10.6 million. That is massive money.

Now, on Wednesday, Woods took to Instagram to announce that his company TGR Designs’ third Cabo golf course is almost complete.

“I’m pleased to share a first early look at Legacy Course, our newest course design at Diamante,” Woods wrote. “Cabo is a special place and working alongside Ken Jowdy and the Diamante team over the years has been especially rewarding.”

Woods shared the first exclusive look at the golf club.

Diamante targets a very specific demographic with the Legacy Club. The developers built this community for extreme privacy and access. They limited the membership to 250 families.

“Legacy Course was designed to challenge golfers of every skill level while creating an experience they’ll remember long after the round,” Woods added. “I’m proud of what we’ve created together and can’t wait for golfers to experience it in the near future.”

According to Forbes, the financial commitment is substantial. The initiation fee currently sits at $300,000. Members will also pay approximately $60,000 in annual dues.

The club utilizes a vertical membership structure. This allows privileges to extend across multiple generations.

Tiger Woods’ Designed New Golf Club Also Boasts Real Estate and Lifestyle Amenities

The Legacy Club anchors a massive new residential enclave. Real estate options start at $2 million. Buyers can choose from custom estates, villas and condominiums.

The Legacy Founders’ lots sit directly among the golf holes. Legacy Estates offers high-elevation lots with panoramic ocean views.

Developers plan to deliver much more than just housing. The property will feature a private Beach Club. This facility will include an infinity pool and fire pits. The Playground will serve as a modern fitness hub.

The club is set to open in early 2027.

Tiger Woods is Also Designing a New Second Course at Tributer Resort

TGR Design will build a second championship course at Tributer Resort. Woods announced the massive project in June.

The resort sits on the shores of Lake Anna. It is located about an hour northwest of Richmond. The new 18-hole layout expands the boutique destination to 36 holes.

TGR Designs joins an already impressive golf portfolio. Tributer Resort currently operates Cutalong Golf Club. Architect Tom Clark designed the initial course.

That layout opened to widespread critical acclaim in 2023. Clark drew heavy inspiration from legendary Golden Age golf course architects.