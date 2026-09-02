Tiger Woods Makes Major Legal Decision Regarding DUI Case

Tiger Woods is about to make a major decision in his DUI case. On March 27, Woods was involved in a driving accident on Jupiter Island, Florida.

When police arrived on the scene, he complied with the breathalyzer test but refused a urine analysis. He was charged with driving under the influence and property damage.

When the case was brought before a judge, he pleaded not guilty. Shortly after, he flew off to Zurich for rehab. Now, almost five months later, Woods is planning to change his plea.

“Tiger Woods will be in court Wednesday for a change-of-plea conference regarding DUI arrest,” Joell Beal of Golf Digest reported. “Woods’ attorney filed the petition this morning; Woods originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.”

However, the filing did not disclose the 15-time major champion’s exact plea.

This is not the first time he was arrested for DUI. In 2017, he faced the same charges. Back then, he took a plea deal reducing his charges from DUI to reckless driving. A similar outcome might be on the way again.

Tiger Woods is Due for a Court Appearance

Since the incident, Woods has been completely away from the case. He did not even make an appearance in court in the past five months. But that is about to change.

Initially, Woods and his attorney denied access to the golfer’s hospital prescriptions, but the judge in later proceedings granted prosecutors access to those documents.

Now, Woods was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 8. So, that has changed and now Woods will be in court Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Tiger Woods Expected to Return to Golf Course

Woods is expected to make an appearance again around mid-September. In the charity event, the Nexus Cup, Woods has traditionally used the occasion to hit golf balls and interact with guests.

So the golfing community expects him to be on the course again, but the possibility of that happening depends on the outcome of the ongoing case.

There’s also his desire to return to professional golf. Woods has expressed a strong desire to return to the course. Without dealing with the case, it looks impossible for him to focus on golf right now.