Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Seen in First Public Outing Since Cancer Diagnosis

Vanessa Trump has been photographed publicly for the first time since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

The outing, first reported by Page Six, showed Vanessa spending time with her daughter, Kai Trump, in Palm Beach, Florida, as the two were seen walking together and running errands over the weekend.

The appearance comes during an emotional stretch for the Trump family — and for Vanessa’s boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, who has largely remained out of the public eye while continuing his own recovery and rehabilitation efforts in Switzerland.

Photos published by Page Six showed Vanessa and Kai dressed casually during the outing, with both appearing relaxed and smiling throughout the afternoon. Kai, who has increasingly become a public figure in recent months following several high-profile appearances and social media moments, remained close by her mother’s side during the walk.

The sighting marked Vanessa’s first public appearance since she disclosed her diagnosis earlier this month in a message shared publicly with supporters.

@cbsmornings Vanessa Trump, former wife of Donald Trump Jr., revealed in a social media post that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she is “working closely” with her medical team on a treatment plan. #VanessaTrump #breastcancer #diagnosis ♬ original sound – CBS Mornings

Vanessa Trump Steps Out Weeks After Revealing Diagnosis

Vanessa previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing treatment.

At the time, she thanked supporters for the outpouring of encouragement she had received while asking for privacy as she focused on her health and family.

The Page Six report noted that Vanessa appeared upbeat during the outing with Kai, with the mother-daughter pair photographed several times while walking through Palm Beach together.

Kai has remained a visible presence in recent weeks, including attending public events and sharing moments from her family life online. The 18-year-old has also drawn significant attention following her graduation and several recent appearances tied to the Trump family.

The new photos quickly gained traction online as supporters reacted to seeing Vanessa out publicly again following her diagnosis announcement.

Tiger Woods Publicly Supported Vanessa Trump

The outing also comes shortly after Woods publicly voiced support for Vanessa following her diagnosis.

Earlier this month, reports indicated Woods had been privately supporting Vanessa following her diagnosis. The golf star has reportedly remained closely involved and supportive behind the scenes while continuing his own recovery process overseas.

Woods recently returned to Switzerland, where he has been spending time away from the spotlight while focusing on rehabilitation and personal recovery following months of intense public scrutiny and legal issues tied to his DUI case earlier this year.

Despite remaining largely out of public view, Woods has continued to communicate privately with close friends and family members, according to previous reports.

The golf legend and Vanessa have kept much of their relationship private in recent months, though sources previously indicated Woods had been especially focused on supporting her through her treatment.

Vanessa’s latest appearance alongside Kai now marks a significant public moment as both she and Woods continue navigating highly personal challenges away from the spotlight.